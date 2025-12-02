King Stingray Return To Headline The Gum Ball's 21st Year - Noise11.com

King Stingray will return to Dashville in 2026 for The Gum Ball’s 21st birthday, creating a full circle moment for long-time festival fans. The Yolŋu surf rockers first appeared at the festival in 2022 as a relatively unknown outfit, yet their performance left a lasting impact on the audience. Their rise since then has been remarkable, with the band blending modern rock with ancient songlines from Northeast Arnhem Land, creating a style that reflects both cultural depth and youthful drive.

King Stingray’s self-titled debut album arrived in 2022 and quickly established the band as a major new force. The album earned five ARIA nominations, including a win for Breakthrough Artist. They captured the Australian Music Prize and secured Album Of The Year and Best Independent Rock Album at the 2023 AIR Awards. The group also won an APRA Award this year for Most Performed Rock Work. Their decision to return to the boutique festival in 2026 is viewed as a generous gesture and a tribute to the grassroots community that supported their early career.

The first line-up announcement also includes Meg Washington, whose genre-shifting catalogue has earned her consistent acclaim since her debut in the late 2000s. Washington recently secured Best Original Soundtrack at the 2025 ARIA Awards for her work on How To Make Gravy. Her fifth studio album, GEM, released earlier this year, marks another bold creative stride for the accomplished writer and performer.

Australian songwriting royalty Don Walker will also join the 2026 edition with his full band. Walker’s work with Cold Chisel has shaped the fabric of Australian rock, with classics such as Khe San, Flame Trees and Cheap Wine remaining essential national anthems. His solo catalogue further highlights his abilities as a storyteller, and his 2023 album Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky continued his legacy of thoughtful and evocative writing. Walker’s first book, Shots, released in 2009, broadened his reputation as one of Australia’s finest narrative voices.

The line-up also features These New South Whales, William Crighton, The Vasco Era, Jazz Party, Davey Lane, Mylee Grace, Bluebottle Kiss and Mess Esque. A prelude concert will be announced for Thursday 23 April, with a second line-up reveal expected in late January.

The Gum Ball has built its reputation on community commitment and artist development. The festival continues to stand firm during a period in which the live sector faces increasing commercial pressures. Organisers describe The Gum Ball as a space for genuine human connection, emerging talent and the cultivation of new audiences for grassroots Australian music.

The festival’s philosophy reflects its origins. Dashville was born in 2004 when Matt “Magpie” Johnston sought permission to hold a festival on the family property. His vision grew from a simple idea into a long-running cultural institution. Magpie’s determination built a venue grounded in permaculture principles and shaped by the landscape that surrounds it. The name Dashville, adopted in 2008 to honour Johnston’s father, now represents a 3000-capacity live music sanctuary.

Past Gum Ball line-ups have featured acts such as Mudhoney, Hoodoo Gurus, The Herd, Sampa The Great, Ben Lee, You Am I, Tex Perkins and Baby Animals. The festival has also introduced audiences to emerging artists who later ascended to major national and global success, including King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Preatures, Kim Churchill and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

The natural bushland of Dashville offers a relaxed and welcoming environment. The festival combines music with art, comedy, pro skateboarding, markets, workshops, a Silent Disco and camping. Its focus on inclusivity makes it a rare all-ages destination that invites communities from across Australia to gather each year.

The Gum Ball remains one of Australia’s most cherished boutique festivals, providing a rare experience shaped by family values, musical curiosity and a deep respect for the land.

