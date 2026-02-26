Mick Thomas Drops New Single "Build This" Ahead of National GoSoloComeBack Tour - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas has unveiled his latest single, “Build This”, accompanied by a striking new film clip, setting the stage for his upcoming GoSoloComeBack national solo tour. The track is the third single from his 2025 album GoComeBack, released through Coolin’ By Sound Records.
by Paul Cashmere
Australian singer-songwriter Mick Thomas, a towering figure in folk rock best known for fronting Weddings Parties Anything, has returned with a compelling new single, “Build This”, ahead of his solo GoSoloComeBack tour. The track debuted with its official video at the IndustriALL International Convention of Union Delegates in November at the Sydney Convention Centre, immediately following an address by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, marking a memorable premiere for Thomas’ latest work.
Co-written with Ben Salter, “Build This” began as a reflection on the grandeur of airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Thomas explained that when he played it for violinist Jen Anderson, she immediately associated it with the controversial stadiums constructed for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “The more I thought about it, the more I realised the idea applied to many ambitious building projects worldwide,” Thomas said. The song’s universal theme of creation and construction found a natural spotlight at the convention, complemented by the evocative visuals directed by Thomas’ brother, Steve, through Roar Film.
Recorded at Roundhead Studios in Auckland with producer Steven Schram, “Build This” follows the album GoComeBack, a body of work Thomas describes as one of the strongest statements of his career. While much of Thomas’ past has been tied to his band Weddings Parties Anything, GoComeBack represents a matured reflection on his craft, blending the new material with overlooked gems from his extensive catalogue.
The GoSoloComeBack tour builds on the momentum of Thomas’ previous national run with the Roving Commission. Unlike conventional tours, the majority of shows will feature Thomas performing two solo sets without a support act, delivering a raw, intimate experience for audiences. “It’s about exploring the songs fully and letting the audience encounter them in unexpected ways,” Thomas said.
A special subset of shows, titled GoSoloComeBackToTheMCT, returns Thomas to his home base at the Merri Creek Tavern in Northcote. These performances include collaborations with long-time friends and colleagues such as Dave Steel, Brooke Taylor, and Michael Barclay. The limited series of shows sold out in under 48 hours, reflecting Thomas’ enduring connection with his fanbase.
Tour Dates
APRIL
Thu 9 – Lyric Underground Perth WA
Fri 10 – Duke of George Fremantle WA
Fri 17 – Smith’s Alternative Canberra ACT
Sat 18 – Django Bar Marrickville NSW
Sun 19 – Dangar Island
MAY
Sun 3 – Merri Creek Tavern Melbourne VIC + Dave Steel – SOLD OUT
Thu 8 – Trinity Session Adelaide SA
Sun 10 – Merri Creek Tavern Melbourne VIC + Shackleton (feat. Anna Burley & Olivia Bolmat) – SOLD OUT
Thu 14 – Black Swan Hotel Bendigo VIC
Sun 17 – Merri Creek Tavern Melbourne VIC + Brooke Taylor – SOLD OUT
Thu 21 – Bush Inn New Norfolk TAS
Fri 22 – Little Theatre Deloraine TAS
Sat 23 – The Pier Ulverstone TAS
Sun 24 – Merri Creek Tavern Melbourne VIC + Craig Pilkington & Barb Waters – SOLD OUT
Fri 29 – Old Stone Hall Beechworth VIC
Sun 31 – Merri Creek Tavern Melbourne VIC + Michael (and Cal) Barclay – SOLD OUT
JUNE
Fri 5 – Tintenbar Up Front Tintenbar NSW
Sat 6 – Qube 226 Gympie QLD
Sun 7 – The Junk Bar Brisbane QLD
Tickets are available at www.mickthomas.com.
