Pragmatico Enters New Global Phase With Perfect Havoc And New Single Cut / Paste / Copy - Noise11.com

Pragmatico releases new single Cut / Paste / Copy and announces Perfect Havoc partnership

Pragmatico Enters New Global Phase With Perfect Havoc And New Single Cut / Paste / Copy

by Noise11.com on November 30, 2025

Pragmatico, the dance-centred project from Melbourne songwriter and producer Jacob Butler, has entered a significant new phase with confirmation of a global distribution partnership with UK powerhouse Perfect Havoc. The London label has become a major tastemaker in commercial dance, with hits from artists including Joel Corry and MNEK. For Butler, this moment formalises years of evolution, experiment and ambition under the Pragmatico banner.

Butler first came to national attention through Australian Idol and The X Factor, where his voice and songwriting gained a substantial audience. His post-television career included European label signings and consistent radio support across several territories, which positioned him well for a shift into deeper electronic expression. Pragmatico has allowed Butler to merge his pop background with club culture, creating a hybrid style that blends melody with dancefloor urgency.

Recent results show the project’s momentum. Walk The Night, created with Jared Marston and Dilby, reached the ARIA Club Top 10. A new 2025 rework of Sheryl Crow’s All I Wanna Do landed in the UK Club Chart Top 10. Pragmatico has also secured a German Club Top 20 with releases under Gospel Freaks and Louie V. Collaborations with Friendless, Rubber People and billion-stream producer Ryan Riback have helped strengthen Pragmatico’s production identity.

The new single Cut / Paste / Copy arrives as the first release under the Perfect Havoc deal. The track, built on polished synths and analogue accents, positions itself as a playful but pointed commentary on digital culture. Butler approaches influencer behaviour, algorithmic self-presentation and the modern need for constant performance with a satirical tone that underscores the fatigue many experience online.

Butler says the song was designed to capture the humour and tension of modern digital life. He notes that many people feel pressure to project a curated image and to duplicate trends for visibility, which often leads to emotional exhaustion. The track reflects these ideas through a concise vocal hook and rhythmic electro-pop production that blends nostalgia with forward-leaning textures.

Cut / Paste / Copy is accompanied by a self-directed video that extends its ideas through glitch aesthetics, analogue filming and rapid edits. Butler incorporates family participation and retro-tech imagery to further explore how identity shifts within digital noise. The result supports the single’s themes and reinforces Pragmatico’s focus on artistic control and conceptual intent.

Butler’s career has included international signings, radio exposure and broad industry experience across Australia and Europe. Pragmatico now stands as his most refined creative statement. The project merges his history in pop with a commitment to electronic craftsmanship, creating a distinctive style that balances emotional clarity with dance impact.

Cut / Paste / Copy marks the start of a new, focused era built on precision, reinvention and a sharp sense of modern culture.

