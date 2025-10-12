Rob Zombie Returns To His Hellbilly Roots With ‘The Great Satan' Out February 27 - Noise11.com

Rob Zombie, the horror-fuelled heavy metal icon, is gearing up to unleash his eighth studio album The Great Satan on February 27 through Nuclear Blast Records. The follow-up to 2021’s The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, the new record promises a return to the raw, psychotic sound of Zombie’s Hellbilly Deluxe era.
The album marks Zombie’s first release in four years, and judging by Punks And Demons, the wait has been worth it. The single bursts out of the gate with chainsaw riffs, manic energy, and that unmistakable carnival-from-hell aesthetic that’s become Zombie’s signature. The video, directed by Zombie himself, is a visual riot of punk, horror and sci-fi chaos – a nightmarish hybrid of B-movie grit and comic book mayhem.
‘Punks & Demons’ is out now.
The Great Satan Tracklist:
F.T.W. 84
Tarantula
(I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller
Heathen Days
Who Am I
Black Rat Coffin
Sir Lord Acid Wolfman
Punks And Demons
The Devilman
Out Of Sight
Revolution Motherfuckers
Welcome To The Electric Age
The Black Scorpion
Unclean Animals
Grave Discontent
From Carnivals To Carnage
Born Robert Bartleh Cummings in Massachusetts in 1965, Rob Zombie’s journey to heavy metal’s throne is as cinematic as the movies he directs. The son of carnival workers, Zombie grew up amid sideshow chaos – a world that clearly shaped his macabre creative DNA. He later moved to New York to attend Parsons School of Design, where he formed the band White Zombie with Sean Yseult in the mid-1980s.
White Zombie became one of the defining acts of the early ‘90s, mixing metal, industrial noise, and horror imagery into something uniquely theatrical. Their 1992 breakthrough album La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Vol. 1 spawned the hit Thunder Kiss ’65 and went double platinum. The follow-up Astro-Creep: 2000 cemented their legacy with More Human Than Human, a song that helped drag shock rock into the MTV mainstream.
When White Zombie disbanded in 1998, Rob Zombie went solo, taking full creative control of his monster-movie-inspired vision. His debut Hellbilly Deluxe sold more than three million copies and produced rock anthems like Dragula and Living Dead Girl, both of which remain staples of his high-voltage live shows.
Over the following two decades, Zombie built one of the most distinctive dual careers in modern entertainment, part metal messiah, part horror auteur. His filmography includes House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, and most recently The Munsters, while his music career has spawned a string of chart-topping albums from The Sinister Urge (2001) to The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser (2016).
The Return Of The Hellbilly
The Great Satan finds Zombie back in the zone that first made him a household name – fusing punk chaos with heavy groove metal and cinematic darkness. Songs like (I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller and Heathen Days channel the dirty rock ‘n’ roll pulse of Hellbilly Deluxe, while Revolution Motherfuckers sounds set to become a new live favourite.
Speaking about the album, Zombie described the record as “a wild ride through the back alleys of rock and roll and the underbelly of Americana – all filtered through the sick lens of The Great Satan himself.”
