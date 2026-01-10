 Gibson Films Launches 2026 Music Docuseries Iommi: The Godfather Of Heavy Metal - Noise11.com
Tony Iommy as a young man Credit Tony Iommi

Gibson Films Launches 2026 Music Docuseries Iommi: The Godfather Of Heavy Metal

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2026

in News

Gibson Films has unveiled a major new music documentary project for 2026 with the worldwide premiere of Volume One of Iommi: The Godfather Of Heavy Metal. The limited docuseries begins streaming globally today via Gibson TV, opening an expansive exploration of the life, work and cultural impact of Tony Iommi, the guitarist whose sound reshaped rock music and established the foundations of heavy metal.

The series traces Iommi’s journey from the industrial heart of Birmingham, England, through to international stages where his influence continues to be felt decades on. Growing up in a working-class environment shaped by factories and post-war Britain, Iommi developed a style that mirrored the grit and weight of his surroundings. That atmosphere fed directly into the formation of Black Sabbath, whose early recordings introduced a darker, heavier musical language that stood apart from the blues-based rock dominating the late 1960s.

Volume One focuses on Iommi’s formative years and the emergence of Black Sabbath as a defining force. Albums recorded at the dawn of the 1970s altered the trajectory of rock music, replacing psychedelic optimism with something more ominous and powerful. Iommi’s downtuned guitar sound, forged in part through necessity after a factory accident damaged the tips of his fingers, became one of the most recognisable tones in modern music. Those riffs formed a blueprint that countless bands would follow, adapt and expand upon.

The documentary features extensive interviews with Tony Iommi alongside an impressive cross-section of artists whose own careers were shaped by his work. Contributors include Brian May, Slash, Zakk Wylde, Yungblud, Scott Ian, John 5, Phil Anselmo and Blackie Lawless, with additional appearances from Tom Morello and Troy Van Leeuwen. Fellow Birmingham musicians Rob Halford and Justin Broadrick also reflect on the significance of seeing Black Sabbath rise from their shared hometown to global prominence.

Across the series, Gibson Films examines how Iommi’s approach to songwriting and tone became a unifying force across generations and subgenres. From traditional heavy metal through to thrash, doom, industrial and alternative forms, his influence is presented as a constant thread linking disparate scenes around the world. The result is a portrait of an artist whose work continues to resonate long after its initial release.

Tony Iommi has expressed gratitude for the project, acknowledging both Gibson and the artists who took part in telling the story. He described the experience of hearing peers discuss his role in heavy metal as deeply humbling and credited fans for keeping the music alive across decades.

Gibson President and CEO Cesar Gueikian said the series represents a significant tribute from the company, positioning Iommi as the central figure in the genre’s creation. Gibson’s Mark Agnesi noted that regardless of scene or era, musicians consistently point back to Iommi as the source of the sound. Producer Todd Harapiak added that the series highlights both Iommi’s journey and the wider ripple effect Black Sabbath had on the musical lives of countless artists.

Volume One of Iommi: The Godfather Of Heavy Metal sets the tone for a docuseries that honours the origins of a genre born in Birmingham and carried across the world, driven by riffs that continue to define heavy music.

