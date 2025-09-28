 Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne Unite For Charity Version of Black Sabbath's ‘War Pigs' - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest release charity version of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs.

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest release charity version of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs.

Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne Unite For Charity Version of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2025

in News

Heavy metal has always thrived on moments that defy expectation, and today one of the genre’s most historic collaborations has landed. Shortly before his death, Ozzy Osbourne teamed with fellow British metal pioneers Judas Priest for a brand-new charity version of Black Sabbath’s immortal classic War Pigs.

The track is a powerful act of solidarity. All proceeds from downloads, streams and physical sales will go directly to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and Cure Parkinson’s, two organisations working tirelessly in the battle against Parkinson’s disease.

Judas Priest and Black Sabbath share not just geography, both formed in Birmingham in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but also a brotherhood that has stretched across decades. Priest frontman Rob Halford has long called Ozzy “the voice that made me want to sing,” while Sabbath’s pioneering sound paved the way for Judas Priest to push heavy metal into a harder, faster future.

The charity project was born from disappointment. Earlier this year, Judas Priest had been invited to join Ozzy and Black Sabbath at the much-publicised Aston Villa homecoming concert, but prior commitments with The Scorpions’ 60th Anniversary show in Hannover meant they were unable to appear. Instead, the band offered to put together a tribute video. That idea, however, quickly snowballed into something bigger.

When Judas Priest floated the notion of turning the tribute into a proper single with proceeds to charity, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne jumped at the chance. It became more than just a nod of respect – it became a mission.

The recording is heavy with symbolism. Glenn Tipton, Judas Priest’s legendary guitarist, laid down parts for the track despite his ongoing struggle with Parkinson’s, a disease he revealed to fans back in 2018. His involvement ensures the song carries real emotional weight, with his playing adding a bittersweet edge to the thunderous riffs.

Vocally, the song is a duel and a brotherhood. Halford and Osbourne trade lines, sometimes shadowing one another, sometimes handing the spotlight back and forth. Their voices – Ozzy’s haunted wail and Halford’s operatic steel – strike a balance between familiarity and reinvention. Together, they drive the anti-war anthem into new territory, one where the rage of the original mixes with the fragility of time and the urgency of a cause.

For Ozzy, the track marks yet another chapter in a career where survival itself is an achievement. The Prince of Darkness has battled his own health issues in recent years, making his appearance on the song feel defiant.

For Priest, it’s a reminder of the power that still resides in a band that has carried metal for more than five decades.

More than anything, though, this collaboration shows how music can still do what it has always done best: unite, inspire, and help. Proceeds from War Pigs – Charity Version will directly support Parkinson’s research and patient support programs. For Glenn Tipton, for Ozzy, and for countless others, the fight is far from over.

Heavy metal may have been born in Birmingham, but today its legacy stretches into hospitals, research labs and the lives of people facing Parkinson’s. Ozzy and Priest haven’t just given us a new version of War Pigs. They’ve given us a reason to believe in the healing power of music.

Check it out here:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Aerosmith and Yungblud promo pic
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team for New EP ‘One More Time’

Aerosmith have returned with their first new music in more than a decade, teaming up with British rocker Yungblud for a collaborative five-track EP titled One More Time. The release is set for 21 November 2025, with the lead single My Only Angel available today.

September 19, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt Lead Ozzy Osbourne Tribute at MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards became a night of rock remembrance when the late Ozzy Osbourne was honoured with a powerhouse tribute led by Aerosmith legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

September 8, 2025
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bitter and Twisted Roger Waters Gets Even More Twisted Over Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne, son of Black Sabbath legend the late Ozzy Osbourne, had this to say to former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters. “F*ck You”.

September 3, 2025
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Legendary Deep Purple Voice Turns 80: Ian Gillan’s Journey Through Sound, Loss, and Legacy

Ian Gillan, the iconic vocalist of Deep Purple, celebrates his 80th birthday (19 August 2025). Still blessed with a powerful, wide-ranging voice—even into his eighth decade—Gillan has traversed the peaks and troughs of rock history with a rare grace and tenacity.

August 20, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Fans Turn Out In The Thousands For Funeral Procession

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and children were overcome with emotion as they visited the vast sea of tributes to the rocker during the funeral procession in Birmingham, England on Wednesday.

July 31, 2025
Steven Wilson On the Lost Black Sabbath Tapes

Producer, audio engineer, musician Steven Wilson has remixed albums for Jethro Tull, Yes, The Who, Tears for Fears and Deep Purple as well as Phil Collins, Frankie Goes To Hollywood and even Gentle Giant but one incomplete project was Black Sabbath’s iconic ‘Vol. 4’ album.

July 31, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Procession To Be Held In Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest in Birmingham, England on Wednesday after a special funeral procession through his hometown.

July 30, 2025