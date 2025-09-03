Bitter and Twisted Roger Waters Gets Even More Twisted Over Ozzy Osbourne - Noise11.com

Jack Osbourne, son of Black Sabbath legend the late Ozzy Osbourne, had this to say to former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters. “F*ck You”.

In a recent Roger Waters interview he said, “I couldn’t care less… I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did. I couldn’t give a f*ck.”

Jack wrote, ‘Hey Roger Waters, Fck You. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a c*nt – thanks for proving him right’.

Waters has a long history of being bitter and twisted and a mouth to go with it. His reputation as one of rock’s most outspoken figures often overshadows his music, with a trail of controversies that spans decades. When Waters talks, it’s rarely gentle – and more often than not, someone is on the receiving end of his contempt.

Roger Waters on Nick Cave

When Nick Cave played Israel in 2017, Waters came after him hard. Waters has been one of the most vocal musicians supporting the boycott of Israel, and he accused Cave of crossing a “picket line” of conscience. Cave responded by saying he didn’t want to be bullied by Waters or anyone else. For Waters, it wasn’t just disagreement – it was an attack. He called Cave’s choice “cowardly,” framing himself as the moral compass of rock.

Roger Waters on Thom Yorke

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke also came into Waters’ firing line for playing Israel. Waters publicly shamed Yorke, claiming Radiohead were ignoring calls for cultural boycotts. Yorke fired back, calling Waters’ campaign “patronising in the extreme.” It turned into an ugly standoff, with Yorke insisting he didn’t need a lecture from an ex-Pink Floyd member.

Roger Waters on Elton John

Even Elton John hasn’t been spared. Waters has accused Elton of playing “to the establishment” and being part of what he calls a corrupted music industry. Where Elton embraces pop culture and flamboyance, Waters paints him as a sell-out. Elton hasn’t taken the bait with a full-on reply, but the tension between the two illustrates Waters’ pattern – positioning himself as the uncompromising truth-teller while others sell their souls.

Roger Waters on Steven Tyler

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler also became a Waters target. Tyler performed in Israel, and Waters again branded it a betrayal. Tyler brushed off the criticism, but Waters’ language was typically venomous. His attacks weren’t just about politics – they were personal, designed to sting.

This is the Waters playbook: find a high-profile target, call them out, and then double down until the backlash becomes the story. Whether it’s Nick Cave, Thom Yorke, Elton John, Steven Tyler or now Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy, Waters seems to thrive on confrontation. For someone whose music once defined the sound of rebellion, he has turned into a full-time critic of other musicians.

Jack Osbourne’s raw reply to Waters may just be the loudest yet, but it won’t be the last. Because if there’s one thing certain about Roger Waters, it’s that he always has another insult waiting.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)