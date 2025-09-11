 On This Day in Music History – September 12 - Noise11.com
On This Day in Music History – September 12

by Noise11.com on September 12, 2025

in News

September 12 stands as a milestone in music history, celebrated for legendary releases and the passing of iconic artists. Globally, it’s the day The Beatles soared to No. 1 with “She Loves You,” Creedence Clearwater Revival dominated album charts with Cosmo’s Factory, and Pink Floyd unveiled the classic Wish You Were Here. Journey and Lauryn Hill also secured major chart triumphs, while the world mourned the loss of Johnny Cash. In Australia, the date carries its own weight with multiple number one singles and the birthdays of two significant artists.

🎵 Events
1963 – The Beatles hit No. 1 in the UK with “She Loves You.”
1970 – Creedence Clearwater Revival topped the UK Albums Chart with Cosmo’s Factory.
1975 – Pink Floyd released their ninth studio album Wish You Were Here.
1981 – Journey reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with Escape.
1998 – Lauryn Hill began a three-week run at No. 1 in the US with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

🇦🇺 Australian Music Highlights
1970 – In The Summertime by The Mixtures reached No. 1.
1971 – Daddy Cool by Drummond reached No. 1.
1973 – Delta Dawn by Helen Reddy reached No. 1.
1974 – Evie by Stevie Wright reached No. 1.
1975 – Fox On the Run by Sweet reached No. 1.
1976 – Dancing Queen by ABBA reached No. 1.
1977 – I Go to Rio by Peter Allen reached No. 1.
1978 – You’re the One That I Want by John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John reached No. 1.
1979 – My Sharona by The Knack reached No. 1.

🎂 Birthdays
1953 – Renée Geyer, Melbourne-born Australian singer.
1978 – Ben Lee, Sydney-born Australian singer-songwriter.
1940 – Dig Richards, Australian singer and actor.
1945 – Gavin Anderson, drummer for The Loved Ones.
1952 – Neil Peart, drummer for Rush.
1966 – Ben Folds, American singer-songwriter and pianist.
1978 – Jennifer Hudson, American singer and actress.
1994 – RM (Kim Nam-joon), South Korean rapper and member of BTS.

✝️ Deaths
2003 – Johnny Cash, American singer-songwriter, aged 71.

💿 Albums Released
1975 – Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
1981 – Journey – Escape

🎶 Singles Released
1963 – The Beatles – “She Loves You”
1970 – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – “The Tears of a Clown”

