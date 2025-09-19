 Aerosmith and Yungblud Team for New EP ‘One More Time' - Noise11.com
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team for New EP ‘One More Time’

by Paul Cashmere on September 19, 2025

Aerosmith have returned with their first new music in more than a decade, teaming up with British rocker Yungblud for a collaborative five-track EP titled One More Time. The release is set for 21 November 2025, with the lead single My Only Angel available today.

The new collection will feature:

My Only Angel
Problem
Wild Woman
A Thousand Days
Back In The Saddle (2025 mix)

The project marks Aerosmith’s first studio work since their early retirement announcement in 2024. That decision came after Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury forced the cancellation of what had been billed as their farewell tour. While live shows are no longer on the cards, One More Time confirms the group were not finished creatively.

Yungblud recently joined Aerosmith on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, alongside guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, for a three-song Ozzy Osbourne tribute set. The performance followed his widely praised appearance at Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert, where he delivered a stirring version of Changes.
With Aerosmith now back in the studio and branching into inter-generational collaborations, One More Time is shaping up as one of the year’s most unexpected returns.

You can hear the first taste, My Only Angel, below.

