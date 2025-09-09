On This Day in Music History – September 10 - Noise11.com

September 10 has been marked by iconic debuts, legendary releases, and milestone birthdays across the music world. On this date, Elvis Presley appeared on television before millions of viewers, while Led Zeppelin released their groundbreaking Led Zeppelin II in the UK. The day is also remembered for Paul McCartney’s final session with George Martin, paving the way for his post-Beatles future. Birthdays on September 10 include Jose Feliciano, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, and country star Randy Johnson, while the music world mourns the loss of the great Claude Thornhill. From classic rock to soul and beyond, September 10 is a key date in music history.

🎵 Events

1955 – Chuck Berry’s “Maybellene” enters the US Top 10.

1956 – Elvis Presley makes a second appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1964 – Rod Stewart records his first single “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl.”

1966 – The Supremes achieve a US No.1 with “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

1967 – Frank Sinatra and Tom Jobim begin recording sessions together.

1968 – Led Zeppelin perform their first show using their new name in Denmark.

1969 – James Brown records “Funky Drummer.”

1971 – The Who release Who’s Next in the US.

1977 – David Bowie releases “Heroes” as a single.

1991 – Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” gains radio traction in the US.

2002 – Shania Twain releases Up! lead single “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!”

2005 – Kanye West headlines his first arena tour.

🎂 Birthdays

1939 – Peter Tolson, guitarist (Pretty Things).

1940 – Roy Ayers, jazz-funk vibraphonist.

1943 – Danny Hutton, singer (Three Dog Night).

1945 – José Feliciano, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter.

1950 – Joe Perry, guitarist (Aerosmith).

1950 – Don Powell, drummer (Slade).

1952 – Gerry Beckley, singer (America).

1959 – Big Daddy Kane, rapper.

1975 – Robin Thicke, singer-songwriter.

✝️ Deaths

1965 – Claude Thornhill, pianist, dies aged 56.

1991 – Roy Brown, R&B pioneer, dies aged 67.

1993 – Erich Leinsdorf, conductor, dies aged 81.

2000 – Benjamin Orr, bassist and co-lead vocalist (The Cars), dies aged 53.

💿 Albums Released on September 10

1968 – The Beatles, Hey Jude (US compilation).

1973 – Marvin Gaye, Let’s Get It On.

1984 – U2, The Unforgettable Fire.

1991 – Mariah Carey, Emotions.

🎶 Singles Released on September 10

1977 – David Bowie, “Heroes.”

2002 – Shania Twain, “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!”

