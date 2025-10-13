Yungblud To Bring IDOLS World Tour To Australia In January 2026 - Noise11.com

Genre-defying British rocker Yungblud will return to Australia in January 2026 for his biggest headline shows yet, as part of his global IDOLS World Tour. The tour announcement follows a year of record-breaking success, with Yungblud selling out his entire 24-date North American run in just one minute.

Presented by Frontier Touring, the Australian leg will include massive all-ages shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, bringing the energy and chaos of Yungblud’s new number one album IDOLS to local fans.

Dominic Harrison, better known as Yungblud, has become one of modern rock’s most unpredictable and electrifying figures. With more than 8 billion global streams and a career built on the fusion of punk energy, pop accessibility and outspoken activism, Yungblud has proven himself a generational voice for outsiders everywhere.

Born in Doncaster, England, Harrison’s rebellious streak showed early. Diagnosed with ADHD and expelled from school for his mischief, he channelled that restless energy into art. After short stints as an actor on Emmerdale and The Lodge, he turned to music, releasing his debut single King Charles in 2017 and first EP Yungblud the following year.

His 2018 debut album 21st Century Liability positioned him as a punk provocateur unafraid to confront issues of mental health, politics and youth identity. By 2019, collaborations with Halsey and Travis Barker on 11 Minutes and his The Underrated Youth EP had him on the global map. His 2020 follow-up Weird! hit number one on the UK Albums Chart, while 2022’s self-titled Yungblud cemented his mainstream crossover, featuring the singles The Funeral and Tissues.

Released in June 2025, IDOLS is Yungblud’s boldest and most ambitious work to date – a sprawling modern rock opera filled with emotional vulnerability and defiant spirit. The album debuted at number one in the UK, becoming his third consecutive chart-topping release, and spawned anthemic singles Zombie and Hello Heaven, Hello, the latter a nine-minute epic that premiered as Jack Saunders’ Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1.

In typical Yungblud fashion, IDOLS was launched alongside a Paul Dugdale-directed documentary Yungblud: Are You Ready, Boy?, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the making of the album and the artist’s creative evolution.

Earlier in 2024, Yungblud curated his own festival Bludfest, and became a published author with his No.1 Sunday Times bestseller You Need To Exist: A Book To Love And Destroy. The IDOLS era marks a turning point in his career – both deeply personal and fiercely political, mirroring the chaos and catharsis of the world around him.

Capping off a landmark year, Yungblud was handpicked by Ozzy Osbourne to perform Changes at the Back To The Beginning benefit concert in Birmingham, later releasing the performance as a charity single that topped the UK Downloads Chart.

He also announced a collaborative EP with Aerosmith titled One More Time, due out 21 November 2025 on Capitol Records, led by the single My Only Angel.

YUNGBLUD

IDOLS THE WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIAN TOUR JANUARY 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring

Saturday 10 January

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 13 January

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 15 January

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Saturday 17 January

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 20 January

Ice Cream Factory | Perth, WA

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/yungblud

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 20 October (3pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 21 October (3pm local time)

Yungblud’s IDOLS – Tracklisting

Hello Heaven, Hello

Lovesick Lullaby

Zombie

My Only Angel (with Aerosmith)

Abyss

Low Life

Angel Down

Pray For A Riot

Idol Worship

Goodbye, For Now

