Aerosmith + Yungblud Drop Teaser For Collab Track ‘My Only Angel' - Noise11.com

Aerosmith in Melbourne Australia 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aerosmith + Yungblud Drop Teaser For Collab Track ‘My Only Angel’

by Noise11.com on September 16, 2025

in News

Aerosmith have stepped out of the vaults for their first new music in over a decade – and they’re doing it with Yungblud.

Aerosmith and Yungblud have revealed a teaser for a brand-new track called My Only Angel. The collab arrives hot off the back of their joint performance at the MTV VMAs, where they teamed up for a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July at 76.

In the preview clip, Steven Tyler and Yungblud are seen arm-in-arm, singing a fragment of the song:
“Will you cry / if I called you my angel / gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you one more time.”

Tyler punctuates the moment in pure Tyler style: “Nice! Fin’ a, s*. Hallelujah!”* Yungblud seals the moment by planting a kiss on the Aerosmith frontman’s cheek.

The track is significant for more than the unlikely pairing. My Only Angel is the first original Aerosmith release since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension!. Whether this collab is a one-off or part of a bigger project is still under wraps – but the band teasing new material in 2025 is news enough.

The partnership sparked after their MTV VMA performance, where Yungblud opened the Ozzy tribute with Crazy Train and Changes. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry later joined him for Mama, I’m Coming Home.

Not everyone was thrilled. The Darkness’ Dan Hawkins blasted the tribute on Instagram, calling it “cynical, nauseating and more importantly; s**”*. His brother Justin doubled down, accusing Yungblud of “positioning himself as a natural heir to the Ozzy legacy” without putting in the decades.

Backlash aside, the collab is already buzzing online, with fans divided between excitement over Aerosmith’s first fresh music in 13 years and skepticism over whether Yungblud is the right fit.

One thing is clear: Steven Tyler isn’t ready to fade quietly into legacy-band territory. If My Only Angel lands the way Aerosmith and Yungblud are hoping, it could be the start of a new chapter for Boston’s bad boys – one that links the old guard of rock with its chaos-loving new school.

