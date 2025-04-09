Aerosmith ‘Toys In The Addict’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com

Aerosmith’s third album ‘Toys In The Addict’ was released 50 years ago on 8 April 1975.

‘Toys In The Addict’ started to gain momentum for the band who had peaked at 21 with the debut ‘Aerosmith’ in 1973 and the second album ‘Get Your Wings’ at 74 in 1974.

‘Toys In The Addict’ put Aerosmith in the American Top 40 for the first time with ‘Sweet Emotion’ reaching no 36 in 1975.

The second single off the album ‘Walk This Way’ failed to chart first time around but peaked at number 10 when reissued in 1976. It had a third life in 1986 when Run-DMC collaborated on a new version with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry and took it to number 4 in America and number 9 in Australia.

‘Toys In The Addict’ was produced by Jack Douglas who also produced the previous Aerosmith album ‘Get Your Wings’ and subsequent Aerosmith albums ‘Rocks’ (1976) and ‘Draw The Line’ (1977). Later he worked with them on ‘Rock and a Hard Place’ (1982), ‘Honkin For Bobo’ (2004), and ‘Music from Another Dimension’ (2012).

Douglas also produced ‘Double Fantasy’ for John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Toys In the Addict tracklisting:

A1 Toys In The Attic

A2 Uncle Salty

A3 Adam’s Apple

A4 Walk This Way

A5 Big Ten Inch Record

B1 Sweet Emotion

B2 No More No More

B3 Round And Round

B4 You See Me Crying

