 Aerosmith ‘Toys In The Addict’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
Aerosmith Toys In The Addict

Aerosmith Toys In The Addict

Aerosmith ‘Toys In The Addict’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on April 9, 2025

in News

Aerosmith’s third album ‘Toys In The Addict’ was released 50 years ago on 8 April 1975.

‘Toys In The Addict’ started to gain momentum for the band who had peaked at 21 with the debut ‘Aerosmith’ in 1973 and the second album ‘Get Your Wings’ at 74 in 1974.

‘Toys In The Addict’ put Aerosmith in the American Top 40 for the first time with ‘Sweet Emotion’ reaching no 36 in 1975.

The second single off the album ‘Walk This Way’ failed to chart first time around but peaked at number 10 when reissued in 1976. It had a third life in 1986 when Run-DMC collaborated on a new version with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry and took it to number 4 in America and number 9 in Australia.

‘Toys In The Addict’ was produced by Jack Douglas who also produced the previous Aerosmith album ‘Get Your Wings’ and subsequent Aerosmith albums ‘Rocks’ (1976) and ‘Draw The Line’ (1977). Later he worked with them on ‘Rock and a Hard Place’ (1982), ‘Honkin For Bobo’ (2004), and ‘Music from Another Dimension’ (2012).

Douglas also produced ‘Double Fantasy’ for John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Toys In the Addict tracklisting:

A1 Toys In The Attic
A2 Uncle Salty
A3 Adam’s Apple
A4 Walk This Way
A5 Big Ten Inch Record

B1 Sweet Emotion
B2 No More No More
B3 Round And Round
B4 You See Me Crying

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Gilbert O'Sullivan Noise11 interview
Gilbert O’Sullivan Talks Songwriting Today Swift and Gaga Style Verses Songwriting Then

Songwriting today is a lot different to the formula of 50 years ago. The songs of Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga have a completely different structure to that of The Beatles. Gilbert O’Sullivan understands why.

36 minutes ago
Ariel The Live Adevntures of
Ariel ‘The Live Adventures of…’ Is Gil Matthews Latest Aztec Records Release

Gil Matthews’ Aztec Records label’s latest release features historic live recordings of the band Ariel.

1 day ago
Brian Cadd performs at the APIA Good Times Tour 2015 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday 24 June 2015
Australian Music Legend Brian Cadd Suffers Massive Stroke

One of Australia’s greatest singer songwriters and performers Brian Cadd have suffered a massive stroke at his Gold Coast home.

1 day ago
Blondie at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. All photos by Ros O'Gorman
Blondie Drummer Clem Burke has Died at Age 70

Clem Burke, the drummer for Blondie and played on every Blondie album, has died from cancer. Clem had kept his cancer battle private.

1 day ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna and Elton John “Bury The Hatchet”

Madonna and Elton John have ended their long and bitter feud. Madonna initiated the peace talks when she confronted Elton at Saturday Night Live on the weekend.

1 day ago
Dave Allen from Gang of Four tribute on Facebook
Dave Allen of Gang Of Four and Shriekback Dies At Age 69

Dave Allen, the founding member and bass player for Gang of Four and Shriekback, has died at age 69. Allen had been suffering from early-onset dementia.

2 days ago
The Sex Pistols founders Steve Glen and Paul photo by Andrew Sladins
After 29 Years Sex Pistols Return To Melbourne’s Festival Hall #Review

The one criticism I must say about Sex Pistols 2025 is that unlike 1977, we now have musicians who can play and a singer who can sing. You’ve also got to love that three guys fast approaching 70 have made their career for the past half a century out of a lyric that goes “No future for you, no future me”. As that wise old philosopher Alanis Morissette once said, “isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?”.

3 days ago