Aerosmith, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt Lead Ozzy Osbourne Tribute at MTV VMAs - Noise11.com

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards became a night of rock remembrance when the late Ozzy Osbourne was honoured with a powerhouse tribute led by Aerosmith legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

The “Prince of Darkness,” who passed away on 22 July aged 76, was celebrated in a three-song medley that brought together a cross-generational lineup. UK punk disruptor Yungblud, guitar virtuoso Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), and the Aerosmith pair joined forces at New York’s UBS Arena to salute one of heavy metal’s greatest icons.

Before the first note, Osbourne’s son Jack appeared on screen with his four daughters, delivering an emotional video message. “I wish we could be there with you all tonight as you celebrate my dad’s amazing musical journey,” Jack said. “I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers.” The family then shouted together: “In the words of our Papa, let’s go crazy!”

Yungblud opened the tribute with a shirtless, wild-eyed delivery of Ozzy’s 1980 anthem Crazy Train, howling from the crowd as Bettencourt tore through Randy Rhoads’ riffs. That segued into a brief, heartfelt take on Black Sabbath’s Changes, with Yungblud channeling the ballad’s aching melancholy.

The spotlight then shifted to Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, who stepped forward for an emotional version of Osbourne’s 1991 hit Mama, I’m Coming Home. Tyler leaned into the song’s longing with ad-libbed cries of “I miss you,” while Perry backed him on guitar. Yungblud rejoined the stage to harmonise on the final chorus, with the three frontmen locking arms at the close. Tyler added a touch of Aerosmith scat while Yungblud threw up the horns, shouting: “Ozzy forever, man!”

Throughout the performance, images of Ozzy lit up the screens, from his early Black Sabbath days to his trailblazing solo career.

The tribute carried added poignancy for Aerosmith fans. Only six months ago, the band confirmed they would no longer tour following Tyler’s ongoing vocal injury. Their return to the stage in honour of Osbourne underlined both their respect for him and the deep ties of the rock community.

When news broke of Ozzy’s death, Aerosmith were among the first to pay tribute. “We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever,” the band said in a statement. “From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring.”

For a man who reshaped rock across five decades, the VMAs send-off was both fitting and ferocious — a celebration of music that will outlive generations.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)