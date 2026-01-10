Glenn Hughes Cancels 2026 U.S. Tour Due to Health Issue - Noise11.com

Legendary singer and bassist Glenn Hughes has announced the cancellation of his 2026 U.S. tour, citing a “minor health issue that requires his attention over the upcoming months.” The news was shared by Hughes on his social media accounts on Friday, with a statement confirming that ticket and VIP upgrade refunds will be available from points of purchase.

Hughes, best known for his time with Deep Purple and a brief stint with Black Sabbath, expressed gratitude and optimism in his announcement. “I’m taking advice from my medical team, who I am working closely with. Hoping to see you, on the road of happy destiny,” he wrote.

The U.S. tour, which was scheduled to kick off on March 27 in San Juan Capistrano, California, and run through May 10 in Tempe, Arizona, would have been Hughes’ first major U.S. run since the release of his 15th solo album, Chosen, in September 2025. That album marked his return to solo work after a nine-year gap and followed a European tour supporting the record. Earlier in 2025, Hughes also contributed vocals to the debut single, “I Wanna Play My Guitar,” by the SatchVai Band, a collaboration between guitar virtuosos Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

Hughes’ career spans over five decades, beginning in Cannock, Staffordshire, England, where he fronted the 1960s band Finders Keepers as bassist and vocalist. He gained wider recognition as a member of the British funk-rock band Trapeze, playing on three albums between 1970 and 1972 while also contributing guitar, piano, and trombone.

In 1973 Hughes joined Deep Purple, replacing Roger Glover on bass. Although primarily a vocalist, Hughes initially hesitated to join the band until the idea of a dual-lead-singer arrangement was proposed. With David Coverdale eventually taking on co-lead vocals, Hughes shared the spotlight across three albums with Deep Purple before the group disbanded in 1976. His work during this period would later earn him induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 2016.

Following Deep Purple’s initial split, Hughes struggled with substance abuse, which interrupted several projects. He released his first solo album, Play Me Out, in 1977, and later teamed with ex-Pat Travers guitarist Pat Thrall for the Hughes/Thrall album in 1982, though health and addiction issues limited touring. The mid-1980s saw Hughes briefly collaborate with Gary Moore, Tony Iommi, and Black Sabbath, including providing vocals on Black Sabbath’s Seventh Star. Unfortunately, injuries and health problems curtailed his ability to tour extensively during this period.

By the early 1990s, Hughes had overcome his drug and alcohol challenges and re-established himself as a prolific solo artist. He has since collaborated with numerous artists, including John Norum, Chad Smith, John Frusciante, and contributed to projects such as Phenomena, AINA, and Black Country Communion, a supergroup formed with Jason Bonham, Joe Bonamassa, and Derek Sherinian. Hughes’ discography also includes Soul Mover (2005), Music for the Divine (2006), and First Underground Nuclear Kitchen (2008), reflecting a career characterised by both reinvention and resilience.

More recently, Hughes has fronted The Dead Daisies, joining the supergroup in 2019 as lead singer and bassist. He recorded multiple albums with the band, including Holy Ground (2021) and Radiance (2022), solidifying his presence in contemporary rock and demonstrating his enduring performance abilities despite decades in the industry.

