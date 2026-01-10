 Glenn Hughes Cancels 2026 U.S. Tour Due to Health Issue - Noise11.com
Glenn Hughes at Hamer Hall Melbourne on Friday 29 September 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Glenn Hughes at Hamer Hall Melbourne on Friday 29 September 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Glenn Hughes Cancels 2026 U.S. Tour Due to Health Issue

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2026

in News

Legendary singer and bassist Glenn Hughes has announced the cancellation of his 2026 U.S. tour, citing a “minor health issue that requires his attention over the upcoming months.” The news was shared by Hughes on his social media accounts on Friday, with a statement confirming that ticket and VIP upgrade refunds will be available from points of purchase.

Hughes, best known for his time with Deep Purple and a brief stint with Black Sabbath, expressed gratitude and optimism in his announcement. “I’m taking advice from my medical team, who I am working closely with. Hoping to see you, on the road of happy destiny,” he wrote.

The U.S. tour, which was scheduled to kick off on March 27 in San Juan Capistrano, California, and run through May 10 in Tempe, Arizona, would have been Hughes’ first major U.S. run since the release of his 15th solo album, Chosen, in September 2025. That album marked his return to solo work after a nine-year gap and followed a European tour supporting the record. Earlier in 2025, Hughes also contributed vocals to the debut single, “I Wanna Play My Guitar,” by the SatchVai Band, a collaboration between guitar virtuosos Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

Hughes’ career spans over five decades, beginning in Cannock, Staffordshire, England, where he fronted the 1960s band Finders Keepers as bassist and vocalist. He gained wider recognition as a member of the British funk-rock band Trapeze, playing on three albums between 1970 and 1972 while also contributing guitar, piano, and trombone.

In 1973 Hughes joined Deep Purple, replacing Roger Glover on bass. Although primarily a vocalist, Hughes initially hesitated to join the band until the idea of a dual-lead-singer arrangement was proposed. With David Coverdale eventually taking on co-lead vocals, Hughes shared the spotlight across three albums with Deep Purple before the group disbanded in 1976. His work during this period would later earn him induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 2016.

Following Deep Purple’s initial split, Hughes struggled with substance abuse, which interrupted several projects. He released his first solo album, Play Me Out, in 1977, and later teamed with ex-Pat Travers guitarist Pat Thrall for the Hughes/Thrall album in 1982, though health and addiction issues limited touring. The mid-1980s saw Hughes briefly collaborate with Gary Moore, Tony Iommi, and Black Sabbath, including providing vocals on Black Sabbath’s Seventh Star. Unfortunately, injuries and health problems curtailed his ability to tour extensively during this period.

By the early 1990s, Hughes had overcome his drug and alcohol challenges and re-established himself as a prolific solo artist. He has since collaborated with numerous artists, including John Norum, Chad Smith, John Frusciante, and contributed to projects such as Phenomena, AINA, and Black Country Communion, a supergroup formed with Jason Bonham, Joe Bonamassa, and Derek Sherinian. Hughes’ discography also includes Soul Mover (2005), Music for the Divine (2006), and First Underground Nuclear Kitchen (2008), reflecting a career characterised by both reinvention and resilience.

More recently, Hughes has fronted The Dead Daisies, joining the supergroup in 2019 as lead singer and bassist. He recorded multiple albums with the band, including Holy Ground (2021) and Radiance (2022), solidifying his presence in contemporary rock and demonstrating his enduring performance abilities despite decades in the industry.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Iommy as a young man Credit Tony Iommi
Gibson Films Launches 2026 Music Docuseries Iommi: The Godfather Of Heavy Metal

Gibson Films has unveiled a major new music documentary project for 2026 with the worldwide premiere of Volume One of Iommi: The Godfather Of Heavy Metal. The limited docuseries begins streaming globally today via Gibson TV, opening an expansive exploration of the life, work and cultural impact of Tony Iommi, the guitarist whose sound reshaped rock music and established the foundations of heavy metal.

2 days ago
Templeton Pek announce new album Savages out 3 October 2025
Templeton Pek Fly the Flag for Birmingham Punk With Ferocious New Album ‘Savages’

Birmingham's own punk rock power trio Templeton Pek are charging back into the spotlight with their new album Savages. The record marks a defiant new chapter for the long-running UK punk outfit, a band forged in the same industrial heartland that gave the world Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, and The Streets.

October 5, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest release charity version of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs.
Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne Unite For Charity Version of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’

Heavy metal has always thrived on moments that defy expectation, and today one of the genre's most historic collaborations has landed. Shortly before his death, Ozzy Osbourne teamed with fellow British metal pioneers Judas Priest for a brand-new charity version of Black Sabbath's immortal classic War Pigs.

September 28, 2025
Aerosmith and Yungblud promo pic
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team for New EP ‘One More Time’

Aerosmith have returned with their first new music in more than a decade, teaming up with British rocker Yungblud for a collaborative five-track EP titled One More Time. The release is set for 21 November 2025, with the lead single My Only Angel available today.

September 19, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt Lead Ozzy Osbourne Tribute at MTV VMAs

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards became a night of rock remembrance when the late Ozzy Osbourne was honoured with a powerhouse tribute led by Aerosmith legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

September 8, 2025
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bitter and Twisted Roger Waters Gets Even More Twisted Over Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne, son of Black Sabbath legend the late Ozzy Osbourne, had this to say to former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters. “F*ck You”.

September 3, 2025
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Legendary Deep Purple Voice Turns 80: Ian Gillan’s Journey Through Sound, Loss, and Legacy

Ian Gillan, the iconic vocalist of Deep Purple, celebrates his 80th birthday (19 August 2025). Still blessed with a powerful, wide-ranging voice—even into his eighth decade—Gillan has traversed the peaks and troughs of rock history with a rare grace and tenacity.

August 20, 2025