Robbie Williams Dedicates Songs To Shane Warne and John Farnham At AFL Grand Final - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams Dedicates Songs To Shane Warne and John Farnham At AFL Grand Final

by Paul Cashmere on September 24, 2022

in News

Robbie Williams performed at the ALF Grand Final pre-match with one for Shane Warne and another for John Farnham.

Williams’ dedicated ‘Angels’ to “Australia’s greatest rock star” Shane Warne and then the touching moment came when Robbie performed ‘You’re The Voice’ for John and his family with vintage footage of John Farnham on the screen performing a verse.

Williams’ opened with two of his signature songs, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Rock DJ’ but the performance slumped with he broke out the new track ‘Lost XXV’. Even Robbie must have felt the audience ennui commenting at the end “no back to the hits”.

Delta Goodrem was the Kylie Minogue fill-in for ‘Kids’. There were lots of rumours circulating that Kylie would be joining Robbie for the song but they were quashed a couple of hours before the show when it was revealed Delta would do the Kylie bits.

Robbie Williams performed:

Let Me Entertain You
Rock DJ
Lost XXV
Feel
Angels (from Shane Warne)
You’re The Voice (for John Farnham)
Kids (with Delta Goodrem)

