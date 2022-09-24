Robbie Williams Dedicates Songs To Shane Warne and John Farnham At AFL Grand Final - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams performed at the ALF Grand Final pre-match with one for Shane Warne and another for John Farnham.

Williams’ dedicated ‘Angels’ to “Australia’s greatest rock star” Shane Warne and then the touching moment came when Robbie performed ‘You’re The Voice’ for John and his family with vintage footage of John Farnham on the screen performing a verse.

Williams’ opened with two of his signature songs, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Rock DJ’ but the performance slumped with he broke out the new track ‘Lost XXV’. Even Robbie must have felt the audience ennui commenting at the end “no back to the hits”.

Delta Goodrem was the Kylie Minogue fill-in for ‘Kids’. There were lots of rumours circulating that Kylie would be joining Robbie for the song but they were quashed a couple of hours before the show when it was revealed Delta would do the Kylie bits.

Robbie Williams performed:

Let Me Entertain You

Rock DJ

Lost XXV

Feel

Angels (from Shane Warne)

You’re The Voice (for John Farnham)

Kids (with Delta Goodrem)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

