Robbie Williams Pauses Concert Because of Breathing Issue - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams was forced to briefly halt his concert over the weekend after he began to experience long COVID symptoms.

Williams was gearing up to launch into Monsoon, his fourth song at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, the Netherlands, when he asked his band to stop playing the intro.

“No, stop stop. I’m fucked. I’m fucked,” Robbie said, according to footage posted online. “It’s long Covid, I’ve got long Covid.”

Appearing out of breath, Robbie then joked, “It’s not my fucking age, you fuckers.”

Williams then restarted the song and continued the rest of his set without incident. He subsequently flew to the U.K. to headline the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday night.

Robbie has had two publicly reported battles with the coronavirus. In April 2020, he told fans he felt “lethargic, tired and heavy” as he isolated himself from his wife Ayda Field and their children after contracting Covid-19 at home in Los Angeles.

In January 2021, he caught it again while on holiday on the Caribbean island of St Barts with his family.

According to the NHS, long COVID is a condition where coronavirus symptoms last longer than usual. The most common symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell, and muscle aches.

