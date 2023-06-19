 Robbie Williams Pauses Concert Because of Breathing Issue - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Pauses Concert Because of Breathing Issue

by Music-News.com on June 20, 2023

in News

Robbie Williams was forced to briefly halt his concert over the weekend after he began to experience long COVID symptoms.

Williams was gearing up to launch into Monsoon, his fourth song at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, the Netherlands, when he asked his band to stop playing the intro.

“No, stop stop. I’m fucked. I’m fucked,” Robbie said, according to footage posted online. “It’s long Covid, I’ve got long Covid.”

Appearing out of breath, Robbie then joked, “It’s not my fucking age, you fuckers.”

Williams then restarted the song and continued the rest of his set without incident. He subsequently flew to the U.K. to headline the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday night.

Robbie has had two publicly reported battles with the coronavirus. In April 2020, he told fans he felt “lethargic, tired and heavy” as he isolated himself from his wife Ayda Field and their children after contracting Covid-19 at home in Los Angeles.

In January 2021, he caught it again while on holiday on the Caribbean island of St Barts with his family.

According to the NHS, long COVID is a condition where coronavirus symptoms last longer than usual. The most common symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of smell, and muscle aches.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Kutcha Edwards with the Melbourne Youth Orchestra photo by Meredith O'Shea
Kutcha Edwards and Melbourne Youth Orchestra Come Together For Unforgettable Performance #REVIEW

Kutcha Edwards performance for ‘Warta-Kiki: Come Together’ with the Melbourne Youth Orchestra was more of an experience than a show.

31 mins ago
Arctic Monkeys photo by Ros O'Gorman
Arctic Monkeys Cancel Dublin Show Due To Illness

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their Dublin show due to illness.

14 hours ago
Extreme
Extreme Vs Guns N’ Roses – Who Took Longer To Release An Album?

The Extreme ‘Six’ album was a long time coming. Guitarist Nuno Bettercourt blames the pandemic for the delay but was it? “The album would have been out earlier if it wasn’t for the crazy lockdown,” Nuno tells Noise11.com. “We wanted to wait. We didn’t want to be another soundtrack for the old pandemic. We wanted to celebrate this and actually tour so we waited”.

22 hours ago
Kasabian photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kasabian Have A New Song ‘Algorithms’

Kasabian have released the new track, ’Algorithms', about the difference between AI and real humans.

3 days ago
Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman 200
Queens of the Stone Age Premieres Another New Song ‘Paper Machette’

Queens of the Stone Age have released another new song ‘Paper Machette’ ahead of the ‘In Times New Roman’ album due 16 June, 2023.

5 days ago
Jesse Malin
Jesse Malin Paralysed From Waist Down After Stroke

New York singer songwriter Jesse Malin has been left paralysed from the waist down after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

5 days ago
Hilltop Hoods
Hilltop Hoods Premieres New Song ‘Laced Up’

The first new music for 2023 from Hilltop Hoods is ‘Laced Up.

5 days ago