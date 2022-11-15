 Roberta Flack No Longer Able To Sing - Noise11.com
Roberta Flack No Longer Able To Sing

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2022

Music legend Roberta Flack has announced that she is no longer able to sing and that it is also difficult for her to talk after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

A new documentary of Roberta Flack ‘Roberta’ will screen this week at DOCNYC, America’s documentary film festival. ‘Roberta’ can also be viewed at the Festival’s public online viewing will be available for one week via the festival’s website from November 18 to 27. It will be available to the general public on television on January 24, 2023 as part of the prestigious PBS “American Masters” series.

Roberta Flack released her first album ‘First Take’ in 1969. The album featured her cover of the 1957 Ewan MacColl folk song ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’. Her version won Grammy Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 1972.

2023 will mark 50 years since another of her classics ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’.

On January 10, a children’s book co-authored by Roberta that tells of her musical beginnings, “The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music,” will be published by Anne Schwartz Books, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books.

