Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2024 Presenters List - Noise11.com

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the list of presenters and performers ahead of this year’s event.

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on 19 October and the list of stars who will present and perform at the event has been revealed.

The star-studded list includes Dua Lipa, Busta Rhymes, Demi Lovato, Dr. Dre, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Kenny Chesney, Method Man, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Roger Daltrey and The Roots.

It is not yet known who will be performing live at the ceremony and who will be giving induction speeches. It is also not yet known who will be honouring which inductee.

This year’s inductees include, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Foreigner and A Tribe Called Quest.

In the Musical Influence category, the late Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton will be inducted. Mayall died in July, just three months after his induction was announced. He was 90.

Dionne Warwick, Norman Whitfield, MC5 and Jimmy Buffet will also be inducted in the Musical Excellence category. Meanwhile, Suzanne de Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The ceremony, which will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, will be streamed live on Disney+.

