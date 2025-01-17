Busta Rhymes Charges With Assault - Noise11.com

Busta Rhymes has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a man in the face.

A New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY on Thursday that the rapper-actor had turned himself in at a police station in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Busta, real name Trevor Smith Jr., has been charged with misdemeanour assault, attempted assault, and harassment. He is due to make an appearance in court on 2 February.

Per the spokesperson, the investigation into the case is “ongoing”.

A representative for Busta Rhymes has not yet commented on the news.

Meanwhile, law enforcement sources have told editors at The New York Post that Busta’s alleged victim was his personal assistant.

The incident was reported to have taken place on 10 January inside a building in the Dumbo neighbourhood, with the hip-hop star allegedly lashing out after noticing the employee was “on his phone during work”.

Insiders claimed Busta punched his assistant “in the face several times, leaving him with swelling in his left eye”.

It’s not the first time Busta Rhymes has had a brush with the law.

In 2015, Busta was charged with assault after he allegedly threw a protein drink at an employee at a Manhattan gym.

