TLC, Busta Rhymes and En Vogue Australian Tour Cancelled - Noise11.com

The upcoming Australian tour for TLC, Busta Rhymes and En Vogue has been cancelled.

TLC put a statement on their socials saying:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, our upcoming tour of Australia/New Zealand with Busta Rhymes & En Vogue will no longer be proceeding. All purchased tickets will receive a full refund: tickets will be automatically refunded in full (including refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) to the original payment method used for purchase, and patrons do not need to take any action.

TLC came to Australia in 2022 for a one-off show in Melbourne. En Vogue last played in Australia in 2017. Busta Rhymes last Australian dates were in 2011.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

