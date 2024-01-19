 TLC, Busta Rhymes and En Vogue Australian Tour Cancelled - Noise11.com
TLC in Melbourne

TLC in Melbourne photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11

TLC, Busta Rhymes and En Vogue Australian Tour Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2024

in News

The upcoming Australian tour for TLC, Busta Rhymes and En Vogue has been cancelled.

TLC put a statement on their socials saying:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, our upcoming tour of Australia/New Zealand with Busta Rhymes & En Vogue will no longer be proceeding.

All purchased tickets will receive a full refund: tickets will be automatically refunded in full (including refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) to the original payment method used for purchase, and patrons do not need to take any action.

TLC came to Australia in 2022 for a one-off show in Melbourne. En Vogue last played in Australia in 2017. Busta Rhymes last Australian dates were in 2011.

