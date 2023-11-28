TLC, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue Line-up Australia and New Zealand Dates For 2024 - Noise11.com

TLC will be back in Australia (as well as a New Zealand date) in 2024 and this time with Busta Rhymes and En Vogue.

TLC played a Melbourne only Australian date in 2022 off the back of the Covid lockdowns. In 2024 a national tour has been set up by Live Nation.

Noise11 TLC 2022 review

TLC setlist, Melbourne, 9 November 2022

Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg (from Ooh …On The TLC Tip, 1992)

What About Your Friends (from Ooh …On The TLC Tip, 1992)

Baby-Baby-Baby (from Ooh …On The TLC Tip, 1992)

Diggin’ on You (from CrazySexyCool, 1994)

Creep (from CrazySexyCool, 1994)

Unpretty (from FanMail, 1999)

Red Light Special (from CrazySexyCool, 1994)

No Scrubs (from FanMail, 1999)

Waterfalls (from CrazySexyCool, 1994)

TLC CRAZYSEXYCOOL 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2024

Thursday, February 29 Trusts Arena, Auckland

Saturday, March 2 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday, March 3 Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Tuesday, March 5 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Thursday, March 7 Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday, March 9 RAC Arena, Perth

Partner pre-sale begins Monday, December 4 at 11am, running for 48 hours.

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, December 6 at 1pm, – Thursday, December 7 at 12pm.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 7 at 1pm (All times local).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

