TLC, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue Line-up Australia and New Zealand Dates For 2024 - Noise11.com

TLC in Melbourne

TLC in Melbourne photo by Winston Robinson, Noise11

TLC, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue Line-up Australia and New Zealand Dates For 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2023

in News

TLC will be back in Australia (as well as a New Zealand date) in 2024 and this time with Busta Rhymes and En Vogue.

TLC played a Melbourne only Australian date in 2022 off the back of the Covid lockdowns. In 2024 a national tour has been set up by Live Nation.

Noise11 TLC 2022 review

TLC setlist, Melbourne, 9 November 2022

Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg (from Ooh …On The TLC Tip, 1992)
What About Your Friends (from Ooh …On The TLC Tip, 1992)
Baby-Baby-Baby (from Ooh …On The TLC Tip, 1992)
Diggin’ on You (from CrazySexyCool, 1994)
Creep (from CrazySexyCool, 1994)
Unpretty (from FanMail, 1999)
Red Light Special (from CrazySexyCool, 1994)
No Scrubs (from FanMail, 1999)
Waterfalls (from CrazySexyCool, 1994)

TLC CRAZYSEXYCOOL 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2024
Thursday, February 29 Trusts Arena, Auckland
Saturday, March 2 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Sunday, March 3 Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Tuesday, March 5 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Thursday, March 7 Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Saturday, March 9 RAC Arena, Perth

Partner pre-sale begins Monday, December 4 at 11am, running for 48 hours.
Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, December 6 at 1pm, – Thursday, December 7 at 12pm.
General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 7 at 1pm (All times local).

