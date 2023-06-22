 Rod Stewart Says He Isn’t Quitting Performing and Isn’t Quitting Ad Will Keep Playing The Hits - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson

Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson

Rod Stewart Says He Isn’t Quitting Performing and Isn’t Quitting Ad Will Keep Playing The Hits

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2023

in News

Rod Stewart has corrected media reports that took comments from a recent interview to mean that he would be retiring his hits after his current tour. Not true Rod says.

In a statement to his socials Rod said:

I’d like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media. I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me. I’ll be playing the hits as advertised for the UK, US, South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such.

During recent interviews, I’ve mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it’s something I’m very eager to share with you.

I could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and and sung over the last six decades. They are like my children. I created them and I love them. I’ll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums!

I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can’t wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year.

Rod Stewart toured Australia in February/March 2023. Check out the Noise11 Melbourne review here and the Noise11 Geelong review, where Rod kept being distracted by dumplings here.

