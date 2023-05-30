Roger Waters Protestor Gets On Stage With Israeli Flag In Frankfurt - Noise11.com

A protestor at Roger Water’s controversial Frankfurt concert on Sunday 28 May 2023 managed to get on stage and wave the Israeli flag.

Waters is now for his anti-Israel views. A costume he wears during the show resembles a Nazi uniform but is made up of the marching hammers from the Pink Floyd album The Wall, replacing the Nazi filth symbol the swastika. Waters has been dressing in the costume for more than a decade.

Waters did not perform in the faux-Nazi attire at the Frankfurt show because of the controversy before the event where he was under investigation by German authorities for glamorising Nazism.

Waters was originally banned from performing in the city but that was overturned in court after he took legal action against the city council.

At the Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt, a brave man with an Israeli flag rushes the stage in protest of Waters’ disgusting antisemitism! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/ANvKLTAWXM — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 29, 2023

Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ setlist

Set 1

Comfortably Numb (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

The Happiest Days of Our Lives (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

The Powers That Be (from Radio K.A.O.S., 1987)

The Bravery of Being Out of Range (from Amused To Death, 1992)

The Bar (new)

Have a Cigar (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Wish You Were Here (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX) (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)

Sheep (from Pink Floyd, Animals, 1977)

Set 2

In the Flesh (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Run Like Hell (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Déjà Vu (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)

Is This the Life We Really Want? (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)

Money (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Us and Them (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Any Colour You Like (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Brain Damage (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Eclipse (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Two Suns in the Sunset (from Pink Floyd, The Final Cut, 1983)

The Bar (Reprise) (new)

Outside the Wall (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Roger Waters on Nick Cave.

