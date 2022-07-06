Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill Tour - Check Out The Setlist - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has performed a “dress rehearsal” for the This Is Not A Drill tour and we can assume this will be the setlist.

Waters held the sneak preview for fans at Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA on Saturday 2 July.

There is a new song, ‘The Bar’, performed on social media in 2021 by Waters. The song is about Julian Assange. The show also featured the

Roger is focused more on his solo albums this tour that the previous Us + Them’ tour. ‘The Powers That Be’ from the 1987 solo album ‘Radio K.A.O.S.’ had not been performed since 1999. The title track from Waters’ 2017 solo album ‘Is This The Life We Really Want’ is in for the first time.

Floyd’s closing chapters of ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’ are being performed for the first time since 2002. ‘Sheep’ from ‘Animals’ is in the set for the first time since 2008 as is the ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ track ‘Any Colour You Life’.

What is interesting is that ‘The Wall’ tracks ‘Comfortably Numb’, ‘In the Flesh’ and ‘Run Like Hell’ are opening set one and two. Those tracks have traditionally been kept for the encore or end of set two.

Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ setlist

Set 1

Comfortably Numb (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

The Happiest Days of Our Lives (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

The Powers That Be (from Radio K.A.O.S., 1987)

The Bravery of Being Out of Range (from Amused To Death, 1992)

The Bar (new)

Have a Cigar (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Wish You Were Here (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX) (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)

Sheep (from Pink Floyd, Animals, 1977)

Set 2

In the Flesh (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Run Like Hell (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Déjà Vu (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)

Is This the Life We Really Want? (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)

Money (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Us and Them (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Any Colour You Like (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Brain Damage (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Eclipse (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)

Two Suns in the Sunset (from Pink Floyd, The Final Cut, 1983)

The Bar (Reprise) (new)

Outside the Wall (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ starts today 6 July 2022 in Pittsburgh.

