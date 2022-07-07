 Watch Fan Footage of the First Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ Show In Pittsburgh - Noise11.com
Watch Fan Footage of the First Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ Show In Pittsburgh

by Paul Cashmere on July 7, 2022

in News

Check out the YouTube footage of the first Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ concert in Pittsburgh.

The show is exactly as was previewed at the dress rehearsal last week, as reported by Noise11.com.

The show opens with ‘Comfortably Numb’ and we can see from this footage that the effects have been expanded to not only split the room in half as was the case in the Us + Them tour but to now also take the audience into quarter sections.

Roger Waters has a new song in the show called ‘The Bar’ written during lockdown.

And there is plenty of Pink Floyd for the die-hards.

Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ setlist

Set 1
Comfortably Numb (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
The Happiest Days of Our Lives (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
The Powers That Be (from Radio K.A.O.S., 1987)
The Bravery of Being Out of Range (from Amused To Death, 1992)
The Bar (new)
Have a Cigar (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Wish You Were Here (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX) (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)
Sheep (from Pink Floyd, Animals, 1977)

Set 2
In the Flesh (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
Run Like Hell (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
Déjà Vu (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)
Is This the Life We Really Want? (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)
Money (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Us and Them (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Any Colour You Like (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Brain Damage (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Eclipse (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Two Suns in the Sunset (from Pink Floyd, The Final Cut, 1983)
The Bar (Reprise) (new)

Outside the Wall (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

