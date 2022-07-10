Rolling Stones Postponed Amsterdam Setlist Reveals ‘Shattered’ Would Have Made Its SIXTY Tour Debut - Noise11.com

The now published setlist of The Rolling Stones abandoned Amsterdam show planned for 13 June would have included the SIXTY tour debut of ‘Shattered’.

Ronnie Wood had already produced the artwork for the 13 June setlist when the show was cancelled at the last minute because Mick Jagger tested positive to Covid.

Shattered was scheduled to be played at song three in the set.

When the show eventually returned on 7 July, ‘Tumbling Dice’ was performed at song three.

The Rolling Stones last performed ‘Shattered’ on 11 November 2021 in Atlanta. It was previously played in 5 June 2018 in Manchester and before that 18 May 2013 in Anaheim.

‘Shattered’ was a regular in the setlist for ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005 and 2006 but has only been performed four times since that tour ended.

Meanwhile voting is open for the fan requested song at the Brussels show in Belgium Monday 11 July, 2022.

The contenders are:

Beast of Burden

She’s A Rainbow

Dead Flowers

Far Away Eyes

Vote here

The Rolling Stones will perform at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Monday 11 July 2022.

