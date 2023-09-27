Rolling Stones To Manipulate US Chart With MLB Customised ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Albums - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have come up with a genius marketing plan to inflate the US chart position of the upcoming ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album by creating customised Major League Baseball editions of the new album.

The MLB has 30 teams. Die-hard Stones fans will buy all 30 variations inflating the value of those sales by times 30 on the American chart and guaranteeing a higher chart position in the debut week.

By taking pre-sales for the Major Baseball League albums now, all of those pre-sales will be included in the first week sales data going towards the debut chart position. One person buying the collection will count as 30 sales, not one, regardless of the one transaction. It is a brilliant way to manipulate a ridiculous chart formula so good on The Rolling Stones playing the game.

Other non-Stones fans will buy the album was merch just to have a collectible from their favourite team.

It is an expensive exercise. Pre-sales only count for first week sales. By the time ‘Hackney Diamonds’ debuts, there will be nine weeks of pre-sales plus the addition of the customised MBL editions. In week two, the album will sink (as Keith Moon once said about “The New Yardbirds”) … like a lead zeppelin.

To celebrate the band’s incredible legacy and their iconic shows in baseball stadiums across the country, The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball are teaming up to release limited edition vinyl of Hackney Diamonds, with designs unique to each of the MLB’s 30 clubs. These extremely limited collectors’ items will feature custom art for each of the teams, in pocket jackets housing single disc baseball white vinyl. Collect your favorite teams! The Rolling Stones and Major League Baseball have had a long history together. In 1989, the Steel Wheels Tour came through North America playing half of the dates at homes or previous homes to Major League Baseball teams including Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium, Toronto’s CNE Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and more. The Bridges to Babylon Tour in 1997 saw The Stones perform at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium, while A Bigger Band tour kicked off in August 2005 with two shows at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The next Rolling Stones single ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ featuring Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. Is out September 28 at 5pm BST UK (2am September 29 EST Australia).

