Rolling Thunder Vietnam Tour Is Dedicated To Stuart Fraser - Noise11.com

Guitarist Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks performs as part of the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse on 23 January 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Guitarist Stuart Fraser performs as part of the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse on 23 January 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rolling Thunder Vietnam Tour Is Dedicated To Stuart Fraser

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2023

The latest instalment of the Rolling Thunder Vietnam tour is being dedicated to Noiseworks/John Farnham guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser.

Stuart passed away in 2019 after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. He had a long list of credits on albums by Kylie Minogue, Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson, Jimmy Barnes and Kate Ceberano.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam is driven by John Farnham musical director Chong Lim. Stuart also worked with Chong Lim for the Sydney Olympic Games and was a member of the Dancing With The Stars band from the show’s first season.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam is set in 1968 with storytelling based on and inspired by true stories of Vietnam veterans and their families.

Chong Lim has arranged songs by Steppenwolf, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Curtis Mayfield, Gladys Knight, Billy Thorpe, Edwin Starr and Paul Simon. They include Magic Carpet Ride, Fortunate Son, The Letter, Black Magic Woman, Help Me Make it Through the Night, War, People Get Ready, Killing Me Softly With His Song and Bridge Over Troubled Water for the show.

Dr Brendan Nelson, the former Director of the Australian War Memorial, is Patron of the 2023 national tour, which is proudly supporting Soldier On, a not-for-profit organisation that provides integrated and holistic support services to Australia’s Defence personnel, contemporary veterans and their families.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam dates:

SYDNEY State Theatre Friday 2 June – 7.30pm Saturday 3 June – 2pm & 7.30pm
FRANKSTON Frankston Arts Centre Thursday 8 June – 7.30pm
MELBOURNE Palais Theatre Saturday 10 June – 7.30pm

