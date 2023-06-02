Rolling Thunder Vietnam Tour Is Dedicated To Stuart Fraser - Noise11.com

The latest instalment of the Rolling Thunder Vietnam tour is being dedicated to Noiseworks/John Farnham guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser.

Stuart passed away in 2019 after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. He had a long list of credits on albums by Kylie Minogue, Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson, Jimmy Barnes and Kate Ceberano.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam is driven by John Farnham musical director Chong Lim. Stuart also worked with Chong Lim for the Sydney Olympic Games and was a member of the Dancing With The Stars band from the show’s first season.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam is set in 1968 with storytelling based on and inspired by true stories of Vietnam veterans and their families.

Chong Lim has arranged songs by Steppenwolf, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Curtis Mayfield, Gladys Knight, Billy Thorpe, Edwin Starr and Paul Simon. They include Magic Carpet Ride, Fortunate Son, The Letter, Black Magic Woman, Help Me Make it Through the Night, War, People Get Ready, Killing Me Softly With His Song and Bridge Over Troubled Water for the show.

Dr Brendan Nelson, the former Director of the Australian War Memorial, is Patron of the 2023 national tour, which is proudly supporting Soldier On, a not-for-profit organisation that provides integrated and holistic support services to Australia’s Defence personnel, contemporary veterans and their families.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam dates:

SYDNEY State Theatre Friday 2 June – 7.30pm Saturday 3 June – 2pm & 7.30pm

FRANKSTON Frankston Arts Centre Thursday 8 June – 7.30pm

MELBOURNE Palais Theatre Saturday 10 June – 7.30pm

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

