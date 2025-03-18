 Royal Mint Reveals John Lennon Coin - Noise11.com
Royal Mint Reveals John Lennon Coin

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2025

in News

The UK’s Royal Mint has revealed the impending issue of a John Lennon coin.

It was only in December 2024 that The Royal Mint issued its series of Paul McCartney coins.

The Lennon coins follow the exact same formula as the McCartney series. They range from the John Lennon 2025 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin for £18.50 (approx.. $AUD37) up to the John Lennon 2025 UK 2oz Gold Proof Coin for £6,420.00 (about $AUD12,900).
The coins are available to order from the Royal Mint.

https://www.royalmint.com/stories/commemorate/john-lennon-an-icon-of-peace/

The John Lennon coin is part of the Music Legends series. Previous editions by Elton John, Queen, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones are no longer available. This is the second series of Lennon coins. The Royal Mint produced a John Lennon coin in 2010 to mark the 30th anniversary of his death.

