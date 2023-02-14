 Rumoured Dates For The Rolling Stones Live 2023 Start To Surface - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Rumoured Dates For The Rolling Stones Live 2023 Start To Surface

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2023

in News

While it has been confirmed The Rolling Stones will release their first album of original material since 2005 in coming months, dates for a North American tour are also starting to surface.

Rolling Stones fansite iorr.org has been compiling expected dates for the 2023 tour. All dates at this stage are listed as “rumoured” and the site has also issued a disclaimer to not book travel until the dates are confirmed.

So far its looking like:

18 June, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
30 June, Chicago, USA
8 July, Foxborough/Boston, USA
20 July, Cleveland, USA

While the dates may or may not be accurate, what the intel coming through is showing is that any 2023 activity will most likely centre on North America.

The Rolling Stones ‘Sixty’ 2022 tour was Europe only. It began in Spain on 1 June 2022 and ended in Germany on 3 August 2022.

The 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour was North America only. It started in Foxborough, Massachusetts where the 2023 tour is rumoured to be heading and ended in Florida on 23 November 2021.

The 2019 No Filter dates were all North America, starting in Chicago on June 21 2019 and ending in Florida on July 19 2019.

2018 dates were all in Europe, 2017 were Europe, 2016 where North America and South America, 2015 were only in North America and 2014 was a world tour that ended in New Zealand after dates in Australia, Europe and Asia. 2013 was North America, 2012 was Europe and they were the first dates since the A Bigger Bang tour that ended in 2007.

Between 2012 and 2022 The Rolling Stones have toured annually with the exception of the 2020 pandemic year.

Endurance is now the big question for The Stones. Mick Jagger will turn 80 on 26 July, a week after the rumoured Cleveland date. He had a heart valve replaced in 2019. Keith Richards will turn 80 in December. Ronnie Wood is 76 in June.

It is unlikely that any live activity will turn into a World Tour but considering a new album will be released before mid-year, the summer of 2023/2024 may see some activity back in Australia and New Zealand for the first time since 2014.

After all, Mick’s mum Eva was born on Sydney. January is also cricket season in Australia and cricket is Mick’s favourite sport. A tour, a family visit and a spot of cricket may just be the way to celebrate turning 80.

