Russell Morris Announces ‘The Farewell Tour’ - Noise11.com

After almost 60 years of touring, rock and blues legend Russell Morris has announced what he is calling ‘The Farewell Tour’ but “never” is such a finite word.

In Russell’s own words, “Is it the last shows? Who can say for sure? Life’s unpredictable, and I’m not one for absolutes”.

The Farewell Tour will commence on 3 August in Adelaide and currently has an end date of 7 September in Sydney. Initial tour dates are always a bit wobbly until tickets go on sale but my guess is some more dates may be added to this tour.

Russell will perform with a 13-piece all-star band. He has also written a new song summing up the sentiment of the tour called ‘The End of the Beginning’ (out soon).

Russell said, “For too many years to count, more than I care to admit, I’ve performed across every corner of Australia. From smoky clubs to rowdy

pubs, sprawling festivals to RSL halls; I’ve done it all, and I’ve cherished every second of it. Since the ‘60s, I’ve poured my heart into this circuit,

but after decades of constant motion, I started to feel a creeping sense of déjà vu – maybe I was repeating myself, treading the same worn paths.

That’s why my albums have danced through so many styles—folk, rock, blues, you name it. I’m not built for the repetitive; it’s like circling the drain,

and I refuse to let that be my story.”

He added, “So, we’ve crafted this tour as a kind of farewell—a grand send-off to this chapter. Is it the last shows? Who can say for sure? Life’s

unpredictable, and I’m not one for absolutes. But right now, it feels like it could be. One thing’s certain: no more endless rounds of clubs, pubs, or

RSLs. Maybe a rare one-off gig down the line, if the stars align. For now, though, this is my way of closing the loop—not the end of my music, but

the end of the beginning. A pivot, not a full stop.”

Russell Morris The Farewell Tour dates:

Sunday, 3 August 2025 Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 7 August 2025 Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 9 August 2025 Perth Convention & Entertainment Centre, Perth WA

Friday, 22 August 2025 QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 23 August 2025 Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 6 September 2025 Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sunday, 7 September 2025 Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Venue and ticket agency database pre-sales kick off at 10.00am (local times) on Tuesday, 8 April.

General public tickets go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Thursday, 10 April. For full details go to russellmorris.com.au.

