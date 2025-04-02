 Russell Morris Announces ‘The Farewell Tour’ - Noise11.com
Russell Morris

Russell Morris

Russell Morris Announces ‘The Farewell Tour’

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2025

in News

After almost 60 years of touring, rock and blues legend Russell Morris has announced what he is calling ‘The Farewell Tour’ but “never” is such a finite word.

In Russell’s own words, “Is it the last shows? Who can say for sure? Life’s unpredictable, and I’m not one for absolutes”.

The Farewell Tour will commence on 3 August in Adelaide and currently has an end date of 7 September in Sydney. Initial tour dates are always a bit wobbly until tickets go on sale but my guess is some more dates may be added to this tour.

Russell will perform with a 13-piece all-star band. He has also written a new song summing up the sentiment of the tour called ‘The End of the Beginning’ (out soon).

Russell said, “For too many years to count, more than I care to admit, I’ve performed across every corner of Australia. From smoky clubs to rowdy
pubs, sprawling festivals to RSL halls; I’ve done it all, and I’ve cherished every second of it. Since the ‘60s, I’ve poured my heart into this circuit,
but after decades of constant motion, I started to feel a creeping sense of déjà vu – maybe I was repeating myself, treading the same worn paths.
That’s why my albums have danced through so many styles—folk, rock, blues, you name it. I’m not built for the repetitive; it’s like circling the drain,
and I refuse to let that be my story.”

He added, “So, we’ve crafted this tour as a kind of farewell—a grand send-off to this chapter. Is it the last shows? Who can say for sure? Life’s
unpredictable, and I’m not one for absolutes. But right now, it feels like it could be. One thing’s certain: no more endless rounds of clubs, pubs, or
RSLs. Maybe a rare one-off gig down the line, if the stars align. For now, though, this is my way of closing the loop—not the end of my music, but
the end of the beginning. A pivot, not a full stop.”

Russell Morris The Farewell Tour dates:

Sunday, 3 August 2025 Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA
Thursday, 7 August 2025 Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Saturday, 9 August 2025 Perth Convention & Entertainment Centre, Perth WA
Friday, 22 August 2025 QPAC, Brisbane QLD
Saturday, 23 August 2025 Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Wednesday, 27 August 2025 Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, 6 September 2025 Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Sunday, 7 September 2025 Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

Venue and ticket agency database pre-sales kick off at 10.00am (local times) on Tuesday, 8 April.

General public tickets go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Thursday, 10 April. For full details go to russellmorris.com.au.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cast of Sam Mendes The Beatles movies
Sir Sam Mendes Casts His Four Beatles For Binge Worthy Movies

Sir Sam Mendes has officially named his four Beatles for the four movies he is making about each of The Beatles.

12 hours ago
Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tony Bennett Son and Daughter In Battle Over Inheritance

Tony Bennett's daughters, Johanna and Antonia Bennett, have filed a new lawsuit against their older brother, Danny Bennett.

1 day ago
The Beatles Anthology
The Beatles Anthology Book Set For Republishing So What About the Albums and Doco?

The Beatles Anthology is expected to be the major project for the band for 2025 following the announcement that the book ‘The Beatles Anthology’ will be republished in October.

2 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Play First Shows For 2025

The Who have played have played their first shows for 2025. The two shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London were for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Roger Daltrey is a patron of the charity.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows For 2025

Bob Dylan has resumed live concerts for 2025 with the first show on 25 March 2025 in Tulsa.

3 days ago
The Beatles
Rare Beatles Audition Tape Discovered In Vancouver

A rare Beatles recording featuring the band’s audition for Decca Records has surfaced in Vancouver.

5 days ago
John Lennon coin
Royal Mint Reveals John Lennon Coin

The UK’s Royal Mint has revealed the impending issue of a John Lennon coin.

March 18, 2025