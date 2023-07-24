S Club 7 To Release First Single in 20 Years - Noise11.com

S Club’s first single in 20 years is titled ‘These are the Days’.

The group – now comprised of Rachel Stevens, 45, Jo O’Meara, 44, Bradley McIntosh, 41, Jon Lee, 41, and 46-year-old Tina Barrett – confirmed the name of the song in a press release on Monday (24.07.23) after it was reported they were releasing a track in memory of their late bandmate Paul Cattermole.

We’re excited to announce that British pop legends S Club will release their new single ‘These Are The Days’ on Wed 26 July. It is the group’s first single in 20 years, celebrating their 25 year legacy and honouring their beloved brother Paul. pic.twitter.com/uLDfUH38QA — XIX Entertainment (@XIX_News) July 24, 2023

It was also revealed the song will come with a “moving film story that ends with S Club revealed as the five-piece pop act that they are today”.

The track is written by the band’s original No 1 hit songwriting team of Cathy Dennis, Simon Ellis, Johanne Ellis and producer John Nathaniel.

A release promoting it said: “The track pays tribute to their former friend and beloved S Club member Paul Cattermole with a moving film story that ends with S Club revealed as the five-piece pop act that they are today.”

The single also is set to mark the British group’s 25th anniversary and a sold out 15 date UK arena tour planned for Autumn 2023 which has been renamed ‘S Club: The Good Times Tour’, also in tribute to Paul, as it takes the name of an S Club song and a big fan favourite song on which he sang lead vocals.

S Club is now a five-piece as Paul died from heart issues in April aged 46 and his ex-girlfriend and former bandmate Hannah Spearritt, 46, decided to leave the group before their new tour after speaking of her devastation over Paul’s death.

A source told The Sun about the group’s new single: “It didn’t look like S Club were ever going to make music again but Paul’s tragic passing has brought them closer than ever. They have bonded in their grief.

“It is a beautiful slice of nostalgia and fans will instantly recognise it as S Club.

“It sounds like a classic which will slot right in with their old tunes.

“It is about looking back at what an amazing man Paul was and the video was extremely emotional for them all.

“It celebrates his life and the amazing career S Club have had.”

Formed by Simon Fuller, S Club amassed four UK number one singles with ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘Have You Ever’, as well as the UK number one album ‘7’.

They recorded four studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the top five in the UK charts and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

