Sam Smith To Release 10th Anniversary 'In The Lonely Hour' - Noise11.com

Sam Smith is set to release a new song as part of a 10th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘In The Lonely Hour’.

The acclaimed 2014 album will be reissued on August 2 and will include all 10 of the album’s original songs, including the hits ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘I’m Not the Only One’, plus an exclusive new track titled ‘Little Sailor’.

In total, 25 songs will appear across ‘The Collector’s Edition 4’ LP and the ‘Standard Double’ CD and will also include live versions of the album’s original tracks.

Smith also revealed their new charitable foundation and podcast dubbed ‘The Pink House’ and ‘The Pink House Podcast’, respectively.

The organisation – which is inspired by the house Sam grew up in – will provide support to members of the LGBTQ+ community, while the podcast will feature guests Elliot Page, Laverne Cox and Gloria Estefan, who will share their journeys of acceptance and found families.

In a statement, Smith said: “I’m so delighted to announce that the first activation of my soon to be launched charitable foundation, ‘The Pink House’ is ‘The Pink House Podcast’.

“This year I have been sitting down and recording interviews with truly inspirational leaders, guardians of their craft and revolutionary voices.

“These conversations have been truly wonderful, and they all enrich and inform our collective mission with ‘The Pink House’, which is to use knowledge and lived experience to support, and to protect, the lives of our beautiful community of queer/LGBTQIA+ people.”

The first two episodes of ‘The Pink House Podcast’ will be available from tomorrow (13.06.24) on all major platforms and will release new episodes every week.

Sam is currently travelling the world as part of their ‘GLORIA’ tour and will also be performing at some of Europe’s biggest festivals and events, such as the ‘BBC Proms’.

