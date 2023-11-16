 Sammy Hagar Announces Best of All Worlds Tour - Noise11.com

Hagar, Satriani, Anthony, Bonham Image Credit Timothy Norris

Sammy Hagar Announces Best of All Worlds Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 16, 2023

in News

Sammy Hagar will hit the road in 2024 with Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, the son of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham and Joe Satriani on guitar.

Sammy announced the tour on The Howard Stern Show in New York this week:

Sammy has issued an open invitation for former Van Halen members to join him along the way including David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen, but says his relationship with Alex has evaporated. “I’ve reached out to Al once a month for about five years now,” he tells Stern. “He doesn’t get back to him. I call. I leave a voice message, I send a text and I send an email. All three things. Al’s favourite line everytime he wanted to get back together was “you know Sam we ain’t getting any younger”. So I’d say “you know Al, we ain’t getting any younger so give me a call”.

The Best of All Worlds tour will be mostly Van Halen songs from both the Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth eras.

The Best of All Worlds tour will start in Florida in July 2024. Only American dates have been announced at this point.

07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
08/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
08/16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

http://www.redrocker.com

