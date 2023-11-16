Sammy Hagar Announces Best of All Worlds Tour - Noise11.com

Sammy Hagar will hit the road in 2024 with Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, the son of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham and Joe Satriani on guitar.

Sammy announced the tour on The Howard Stern Show in New York this week:

Sammy has issued an open invitation for former Van Halen members to join him along the way including David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen, but says his relationship with Alex has evaporated. “I’ve reached out to Al once a month for about five years now,” he tells Stern. “He doesn’t get back to him. I call. I leave a voice message, I send a text and I send an email. All three things. Al’s favourite line everytime he wanted to get back together was “you know Sam we ain’t getting any younger”. So I’d say “you know Al, we ain’t getting any younger so give me a call”.

The Best of All Worlds tour will be mostly Van Halen songs from both the Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth eras.

The Best of All Worlds tour will start in Florida in July 2024. Only American dates have been announced at this point.

07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

08/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

08/16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

http://www.redrocker.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

