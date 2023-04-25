Sampa The Great and Angelique Kidjo Perform For Jimmy Fallon Show - Noise11.com

Zambian/Australian rapper Sampa The Great performed her song ‘Let Me Be Great’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week with Angélique Kidjo.

‘Let Me Be Great’ is the closing track from Sampa The Great’s second album ‘As Above, So Below’. The album reached number 12 on the Australian chart.

Sampa The Great’s music career started in Australia after moving to Sydney in 2013 and then Melbourne in 2018. Her first single F E M A L E’ was released in 2015. Her debut album ‘The Return’, released in 2019 won the Australian Music Prize 2019, and Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP in 2020 at the AIR Awards. At the ARIA Awards that year Sampa The Great won ‘Best Female Artist, Best Independent Release and Best Hip Hop Release. She then won ‘Best Soul, Funk, R’nB and Gospel Album and Best Album at the 2020 Music Victoria Awards.

