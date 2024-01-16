Sean 'Diddy' Combs Settles Legal Dispute With Liquor Company - Noise11.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has settled his legal dispute with a liquor company over alleged racism.

Combs filed a lawsuit against the London-based alcoholic beverage company, Diageo, in June of last year, alleging racial discrimination.

Seven months after the complaint was filed, Combs and Diageo agreed to settle the case.

The performer and business mogul had claimed that Diageo breached their agreement by failing to adequately promote his tequila brand, DeLeón. Combs alleged that his brand had been treated “worse than others because he is Black”.

In a joint statement from Combs and Diageo, they announced that they have parted ways “with no ongoing relationship,” resulting in Diageo becoming the sole owner of DeLeón tequila and Cîroc vodka, two brands Combs had part-owned and promoted in recent years.

Diageo owns more than 200 brands, including Guinness beer and Baileys cream liqueur.

“Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them,” the joint statement read. “Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice.”

No further details of the settlement were released.

Combs recently settled a rape lawsuit which was filed in November by Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie. He has since been accused of sexual assault by three other women. He has always maintained his innocence.

