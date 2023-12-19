 Sebastian Bach Announces 35th Anniversary Tour of Skid Row Debut Album - Noise11.com

Sebastian Bach Announces 35th Anniversary Tour of Skid Row Debut Album

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2023

in News

Sebastian Bach will perform the entire Skid Row ‘Skid Row’ album on his 2024 tour to mark the 35th anniversary of the album release.

Bach was the second lead singer for Skid Row and sang on their first three albums ‘Skid Row’ (1989), ‘Slave To The Grind’ (1991) and ‘Subhuman Race’ (1995). Bach was fired from the band in 1996.

Bach had little input in Skid Row songwriting. On the debut album he had one third credit on one of the 11 songs, ‘Makin’ A Mess’, with Dave Sabo and Rachel Bolan.

The hit song from ‘Skid Row’ was ‘I Remember You’.

Tracklist
Big Guns 3:36
Sweet Little Sister 3:10
Can’t Stand The Heartache 3:24
Piece Of Me 2:48
18 And Life 3:50
Rattlesnake Shake 3:07
Youth Gone Wild 3:18
Here I Am 3:10
Makin’ A Mess 3:38
I Remember You 5:10
Midnight / Tornado 4:17

‘Skid Row’ reached no 6 in the USA, no 12 in Australia and no 30 in the UK and sold over 5 million in America.

The follow-up ‘Slave To The Grind’ reached no 1 in the USA, no 3 in Australia and no 5 in the UK.

The final Bach Skid Row album ‘Subhuman Race’ reached no 35 in the USA, no 5 in Australia and no 8 in the UK.

