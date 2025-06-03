Sebastian Bach To Perform Skid Row’s Debut Album For Australia - Noise11.com

Skid Row’s 1989self-titled debut reached no 12 in Australia, no 6 in the USA and went all the way to no. 1 in New Zealand. In November, Sebastian Bach will perform the entire album in Australia.
In Australia ‘I Remember You’ was a number 12 hit single.
In the USA ’18 and Life’ reached no. 4.
The first Skid Row album, released in 1989, marked a significant milestone in hard rock and heavy metal history. It showcased the band’s raw energy, compelling songwriting, and Sebastian Bach’s powerful vocal delivery, which resonated with fans worldwide. Its success was not just confined to the charts—it became a cultural touchstone, influencing a generation of rock enthusiasts and earning a timeless place in the genre’s legacy.
SEBASTIAN BACH November 2025 Australian Tour Dates
Friday November 21st – FREMANTLE, Freo.Social
Tuesday November 25th – ADELAIDE, The Gov
Thursday November 27th – MELBOURNE, The Forum
Friday November 28th – SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre
Saturday November 29th – BRISBANE, Eatons Hill Hotel
Tickets:
Presale: Wednesday 4th June 2025 – 11:00am AEST
General Public On Sale: Thursday 5th June 2025 – 11:00am AEST
From: https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/sebastian-bach-2025/
