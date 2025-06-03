Sebastian Bach To Perform Skid Row’s Debut Album For Australia - Noise11.com

Skid Row’s 1989self-titled debut reached no 12 in Australia, no 6 in the USA and went all the way to no. 1 in New Zealand. In November, Sebastian Bach will perform the entire album in Australia.

In Australia ‘I Remember You’ was a number 12 hit single.

In the USA ’18 and Life’ reached no. 4.

The first Skid Row album, released in 1989, marked a significant milestone in hard rock and heavy metal history. It showcased the band’s raw energy, compelling songwriting, and Sebastian Bach’s powerful vocal delivery, which resonated with fans worldwide. Its success was not just confined to the charts—it became a cultural touchstone, influencing a generation of rock enthusiasts and earning a timeless place in the genre’s legacy.

SEBASTIAN BACH November 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Friday November 21st – FREMANTLE, Freo.Social

Tuesday November 25th – ADELAIDE, The Gov

Thursday November 27th – MELBOURNE, The Forum

Friday November 28th – SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre

Saturday November 29th – BRISBANE, Eatons Hill Hotel

Tickets:

Presale: Wednesday 4th June 2025 – 11:00am AEST

General Public On Sale: Thursday 5th June 2025 – 11:00am AEST

From: https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/sebastian-bach-2025/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook