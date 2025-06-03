Burton C Bell’s ‘Savages’ is About A Politically Corrupt USA And Its Ungodly Evangelists - Noise11.com

Burton C Bell has used his powerful new song ‘Savages’ as editorial, calling out the felon and his flock of ungodly evangelists.

“The lyrics for ‘Savages’ were not realized until the day after the tumultuous, presidential election,” states Bell. “Upon learning that many Evangelical Christians turned a blind eye to the scarce, moral compass in a fallible candidate to elect as president was staggering. I decided that the working title was quite suitable to describe those evangelicals that willfully elected a compulsive liar, prolific adulterer, conman, convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and documented racist who’s only goal is to fleece everyone in his path to gain power. If this is the paragon of their divine providence, there is no god coming to save them now.”

Check out ‘Savages’:

Burton C Bell is about to tour Australia. Local supports have just been confirmed:

Brisbane

Monsters Around Us

Watch Possessed by Pulsations

Newcastle & Sydney

Mortality

Watch Structure:

Melbourne

The Last Martyr

Watch Burn It Down

Australian Tour Dates 2025

Wed 11 June: The Triffid, Brisbane

Thu 12 June: King Street Band Room, Newcastle

Fri 13 June: Factory Theatre, Sydney

Sat 14 June: Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets On Sale Now!

www.sbmpresents.com/tour/burton-c-bell

