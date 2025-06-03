 The Whitlams Add Third Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com
The Whitlams 2025

The Whitlams 2025

The Whitlams Add Third Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2025

in News

The Whitlams will play a third show with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall in September.

Tim Freedman first started performing orchestral versions of Whitlams classics in 2004 with Peter Sculthorpe and the MSO principal conductor Benjamin Northey.

Tim has also commissioned four new orchestral arrangements from both the back catalogue and the two recent albums, “Sancho” (2022), and the Americana influenced, “Kookaburra” (2024).

Tim Freedman says, “What a weekend to look forward to through the winter months. Getting to sing in front of the MSO three times in a weekend will be a thrill, and the new arrangements will surprise longterm fans.”

SHOW DATES:
Friday 5th September – Hamer Hall – Melbourne, VIC (7.30pm)
Saturday 6th September – Hamer Hall – Melbourne, VIC (2.00pm)
Saturday 6th September – Hamer Hall – Melbourne (7.30pm) – SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale now:
https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2025/contemporary-music/the-whitlams-with-mso

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Seven Mary Three Churn
Seven Mary Three Debut Churn Gets a 2025 Expansion

‘Churn’, the 1994 debut album for Seven Mary Three, has had an extra nine tracks for an all-new expanded edition.

9 hours ago
Burton C Bell supplied SBM Presents
Burton C Bell’s ‘Savages’ is About A Politically Corrupt USA And Its Ungodly Evangelists

Burton C Bell has used his powerful new song ‘Savages’ as editorial, calling out the felon and his flock of ungodly evangelists.

1 day ago
Sebastian Bach
Sebastian Bach To Perform Skid Row’s Debut Album For Australia

Skid Row’s 1989self-titled debut reached no 12 in Australia, no 6 in the USA and went all the way to no. 1 in New Zealand. In November, Sebastian Bach will perform the entire album in Australia.

1 day ago
The Ferguson Rogers Process
The Ferguson Rogers Process Release Space & Time Dub Remix of ‘A Long Year’

The Ferguson Rogers Process, the collective of Lance Ferguson of The Bamboos and Tim Rogers of You Am I, have slipped out a Space and Tim Dub mix of ‘A Long Year’.

2 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Thom Yorke Claims AI Is Theft

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke says artificial intelligence does nothing more than "steal" from original human artistic work.

2 days ago
Five, Noise11, Photo
Five Planning Reunion Tour Documentary

Five fans could get a behind-the-scenes documentary film about the reunion.

3 days ago
Garbage
Garbage Drop New Album ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’

Garbage have released their eighth album ‘Let All That We Imagine Be The Light’ with an Octopus in the visuals as a nod to number 8.

5 days ago