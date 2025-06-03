The Whitlams Add Third Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

The Whitlams will play a third show with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall in September.

Tim Freedman first started performing orchestral versions of Whitlams classics in 2004 with Peter Sculthorpe and the MSO principal conductor Benjamin Northey.

Tim has also commissioned four new orchestral arrangements from both the back catalogue and the two recent albums, “Sancho” (2022), and the Americana influenced, “Kookaburra” (2024).

Tim Freedman says, “What a weekend to look forward to through the winter months. Getting to sing in front of the MSO three times in a weekend will be a thrill, and the new arrangements will surprise longterm fans.”

SHOW DATES:

Friday 5th September – Hamer Hall – Melbourne, VIC (7.30pm)

Saturday 6th September – Hamer Hall – Melbourne, VIC (2.00pm)

Saturday 6th September – Hamer Hall – Melbourne (7.30pm) – SOLD OUT

Tickets on sale now:

https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2025/contemporary-music/the-whitlams-with-mso

