Seven Mary Three Debut Churn Gets a 2025 Expansion - Noise11.com

Seven Mary Three Debut Churn Gets a 2025 Expansion

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2025

in News

‘Churn’, the 1994 debut album for Seven Mary Three, has had an extra nine tracks for an all-new expanded edition.

‘Churn’ contained a minor hit in ‘Cumbersome’ (no 39, 1996) when it was reissued on ‘American Standard’ two years later as a re-recorded version of ‘Churn’. In more recent times ‘Cumbersome’ has clocked up over 60 million YouTube views.

A second song by Seven Mary Three, ‘Water’s Edge’, was also a US hit for the band.

ABKCO’s new digital version of Churn, includes the original album in addition to three previously unreleased tracks: “Wrecking Wall”, which has never been heard in any form, an early demo of “My My”, and “Over Nothing”, which served as the blueprint for “Margarette” on both Churn and American Standard. The ABKCO edition of Churn also includes six Seven Mary Three tracks that comprised the Yukon Cornelius EP, a title derived from an earlier name for the band that evolved to become Seven Mary Three.Three of the tracks from that EP – “Marching On”, “50,000 Spectators”, and “Saturday” –have never been previously released digitally and three are demo versions of songs that ended up on Churn as well as on American Standard.

Track listing for 2025 expanded edition of Churn

1. Cumbersome
2. Water’s Edge
3. Devil Boy
4. Roderigo
5. Lame
6. Kater
7. Margarette
8. Anything
9. Punch In Punch Out
10. Favorite Dog
11. Wrecking Wall(Unreleased Demo)**
12. My My (Unreleased Demo)**
13. Over Nothing (Unreleased Demo)**
14. Margarette (Demo)*
15. 50,000 Spectators (Demo)*
16. Marching On (Demo) *
17. Devil Boy (Demo)*
18. Saturday (Demo)*
19. Punch In, Punch Out (Demo)*

*Yukon Cornelius Sessions – recorded in Fall 1993
**Recorded at Rumble Studios in August 1994, never previously released

