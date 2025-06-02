 The Ferguson Rogers Process Release Space & Time Dub Remix of ‘A Long Year’ - Noise11.com
The Ferguson Rogers Process Release Space & Time Dub Remix of ‘A Long Year’

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2025

in News

The Ferguson Rogers Process, the collective of Lance Ferguson of The Bamboos and Tim Rogers of You Am I, have slipped out a Space and Tim Dub mix of ‘A Long Year’.

‘A Long Year’ was a track from the 2024 ‘Style And or Substance album for The Ferguson Rogers Process.

Watch the Noise11 Tim Rogers The Ferguson Rogers Process interview:

The Ferguson Rogers Process will perform a rare live show this Saturday in Melbourne and Davey Lane will open for The Ferguson Rogers Process in Melbourne this weekend. Davey said, “As you may or may not know, I’m a big fan of both the Ferguson and Rogers sides of the Process coin, so it’s an honour and a thrill to be asked to support as they drop their collective coin into this wondrous jukebox of their own creation and launch their amazing new LP into the world. I’ll be bringing my brand of groove based pop ‘n rock to kick off proceedings, playing a few old tunes and previewing some new ones from my forthcoming LP, Finally, A Party Record. Let’s ‘ave it!”

The Ferguson Rogers Process – The Style And Or Substance Launch
Saturday, June 7 – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
With special guest Davey Lane.

