Series Three of Red Shot Summer with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Starts This Weekend - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer Series 3, featuring Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick, is set to go this weekend with the first shows in Port Macquarie on Saturday and Southport on Sunday.

The line-up for Series 3 also features Jon Stevens, The Angeles, baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Before the tour, Noise11 caught up with Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and Suzi Quatro.

Watch the Cheap Trick interview:

Watch the Suzi Quatro interview:

Saturday 24th February 2024

Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

