Series Three of Red Shot Summer with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Starts This Weekend - Noise11.com

Cheap Trick photo by Ros OGorman

Cheap Trick photo by Ros O'Gorman

Series Three of Red Shot Summer with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Starts This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2024

in News

Red Hot Summer Series 3, featuring Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick, is set to go this weekend with the first shows in Port Macquarie on Saturday and Southport on Sunday.

The line-up for Series 3 also features Jon Stevens, The Angeles, baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Before the tour, Noise11 caught up with Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and Suzi Quatro.

Watch the Cheap Trick interview:

Watch the Suzi Quatro interview:

Saturday 24th February 2024
Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024
Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

