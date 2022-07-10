 Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Over Mental Health Concerns - Noise11.com
Shawn Mendes Cancels Tour Over Mental Health Concerns

by Music-News.com on July 11, 2022

in News

Shawn Mendes is postponing his Wonder: The World Tour as he has “hit a breaking point” with his mental health.

Mendes had been due to play a gig in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, but in a statement released on Friday, he confirmed he would be rescheduling his next 12 performances.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he wrote. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.”

While Shawn thought he was ready to return to touring after a few years “off the road”, he quickly decided the commitment was too soon.

“That decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” Mendes continued. “I need to take some to heal and take care of myself and my mental health.”

Shawn concluded the post by insisting that he will let fans know about the tour updates as soon as possible.

music-news.com

