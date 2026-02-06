Shinedown Withdraw From Rock The Country Festival Amid Fan Backlash - Noise11.com

Shinedown say their decision to step away from Rock The Country reflects the band’s long-held belief in unity through music, with Shinedown emphasising that their responsibility is to their audience above all else.

by Paul Cashmere

Shinedown have withdrawn from the Rock The Country Festival, confirming they will no longer appear on the multi-date U.S. event after weeks of discussion and reaction surrounding their inclusion on the bill. The band announced the decision in a direct statement to fans, framing the move around their core philosophy and the role they believe music should play in bringing people together.

In the statement released on Friday, the band addressed their audience collectively and explained why they had chosen to remove themselves from the festival lineup. The message was positioned as a reflection of Shinedown’s values rather than a commentary on individual artists or organisers.

“Shinedown is everyone’s band. We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song. We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock The Country Festival. We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division. And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us. We love and appreciate you always. All love and respect, Shinedown”

Shinedown were previously announced as part of the Rock The Country Festival series, a two-day event staged across multiple U.S. cities. Their scheduled appearance included dates in Anderson, South Carolina, across July 25 and 26. At the time of writing, the Anderson event is no longer being promoted on the festival’s official channels, and organisers have not issued a public update clarifying the status of those shows.

The decision places Shinedown among a small group of artists who have exited the festival since the lineup was unveiled earlier this year. While some acts were quietly removed without comment, Shinedown chose to explain their reasoning openly, acknowledging that not all fans would agree with the outcome.

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 2001, Shinedown have built a reputation as one of modern rock’s most consistent chart performers. Across seven studio albums, the band have amassed a record-setting run on U.S. rock radio, with multiple singles reaching number one and a catalogue that has balanced introspection, resilience and connection. Songs such as Second Chance and Cut The Cord helped establish Shinedown as an arena-level act with a fanbase that cuts across genres and demographics.

That broad appeal has often been central to how the band describe their purpose. Frontman Brent Smith, alongside Zach Myers, Eric Bass and Barry Kerch, has repeatedly spoken over the years about music as a shared space rather than a dividing line. The Rock The Country decision aligns with that long-standing narrative, even as it exposes the realities of operating in a highly polarised cultural environment.

The withdrawal also follows earlier public commentary from within the band acknowledging criticism directed at their involvement in the festival. Drummer Barry Kerch previously noted that Shinedown had faced significant pushback simply for being listed on the bill, highlighting the scrutiny artists can face before even stepping on stage.

Rock The Country is in its second year and is co-founded by Kid Rock, featuring a rotating lineup of rock and country artists across its dates. The festival is scheduled to run from early May through September, with each stop designed as a weekend event. Despite the exits, the majority of the originally announced artists remain on the lineup.

For Shinedown, the focus now returns to their audience and their broader career. The band have consistently prioritised live performance as the centrepiece of their relationship with fans, framing concerts as communal experiences rather than statements. Their message makes clear that this principle remains unchanged, even when it leads to difficult decisions.

As the conversation around Rock The Country continues, Shinedown’s exit stands as a reminder of the complex intersection between music, identity and audience expectation in 2026. For a band that has spent more than two decades cultivating inclusivity as a defining trait, stepping away was presented not as retreat, but as alignment with who they believe they are.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)