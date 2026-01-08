Freaks Of Nature Festival Announces First Wave Of 2026 Lineup For Riyadh Return - Noise11.com

Freaks of Nature has confirmed its long awaited return to Saudi Arabia in 2026, unveiling the first phase of artists set to perform at its seventh edition, Freakyard. Across two weekends in February, the boutique electronic music and arts festival will once again transform the MDLBEAST Soundstorm site in Banban, Riyadh, into a multi layered immersive playground for dance music fans from around the world.

Taking place on Thursday and Friday, 5th-6th and 12th-13th February 2026, Freakyard 2026 will feature international heavyweights Alan Walker, Alesso, Amelie Lens, ARTBAT, Meduza and Morten, alongside a special live concept titled The Freaks (Live). The announcement marks the first glimpse of a lineup that will eventually expand to more than 100 artists, spanning global headliners, emerging international names and a strong representation of regional talent.

Since its inception, Freaks of Nature has steadily grown into one of the Middle East’s most recognisable electronic music brands. Born in Saudi Arabia, the festival has positioned itself as a globally exportable entertainment concept, combining large scale production with the intimacy and creative freedom of a boutique event. Freakyard has become known not just for its music programming, but for its ability to blur the boundaries between club culture, visual art and performance, creating a fully immersive environment that places the audience at the centre of the experience.

The 2026 edition is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors per day across the two weekends. Organisers will once again utilise the expansive MDLBEAST Soundstorm site, reshaping it into an industrial inspired yet visually striking universe. Over four nights, audiences will move between three distinct stages, each offering its own sonic identity and atmosphere.

The Mainstage will anchor the festival with a bold artistic design and a program built around euphoric dance anthems. Enhanced by custom lighting, large scale visuals and signature special effects, it is designed to deliver peak time moments that resonate across the site. Running in parallel, the Underground stage will focus on immersive club culture, pairing pulsating Techno with advanced 3D mapping and holographic visuals to create a fully enveloping audio visual journey. The House of Freaks stage, operating as an indoor venue, will bring a more flamboyant energy to the festival, with confetti charged moments and late night House selections keeping the dancefloor alive well into the early hours.

Among the most distinctive elements of the first announcement is The Freaks (Live), an immersive sound, light and visual performance presented as a b2b2b set by Yunite, Toby Romeo and Yaz. Designed specifically for Freakyard, the concept reflects the festival’s commitment to experimentation and collaboration, moving beyond traditional DJ sets into live, multi sensory performance territory.

Beyond the stages, Freakyard 2026 will feature an entertainment village built around the Freak Bazar, offering dedicated chill out zones, food and beverage options, gaming experiences and interactive activations. Local brands, designers and creators will be embedded throughout the site, reinforcing the festival’s role as a cultural platform as much as a music event.

At its core, Freakyard is built around the idea of freedom and self expression. The festival invites attendees to disconnect from everyday pressures and reconnect with music, movement and community. The concept of the “Freak” is central to this ethos, celebrating individuality, creativity and unapologetic fun. For 2026, organisers have also flagged a new merchandise range, a DJ competition and additional experiential activities, alongside immersive art installations and roaming characters that bring the festival grounds to life.

Chief Freak Yazeed Al Hashim says the first lineup announcement is only the beginning of what is planned for Freakyard 2026. He notes that the coming weeks will reveal further artists and experiences that reflect the scale and ambition of the next edition, reinforcing Freakyard as an event designed to unfold gradually rather than reveal everything at once.

As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its presence on the global entertainment stage, Freaks of Nature remains a key player in positioning the Kingdom as a destination for world class music festivals. By fostering cultural exchange and championing both international and local talent, Freakyard has carved out a distinctive identity that resonates far beyond the region.

With early bird tickets already on sale and further announcements imminent, Freakyard 2026 is shaping up as one of the most anticipated electronic music events on the international calendar.

Phase 1 Lineup

Alan Walker

Alesso

Amelie Lens

Artbat

Meduza

Morten

The Freaks (Live)

Alaa Jazari

Bjones

Brooks

Dubvision

Giu

Hannah

Hntr

Igniter

Justin Mylo

Kream

Linska

Marten Lou

Matt Pridgyn

Max Styler

Moontalk

Onfaya

Rdj

Sam Collins

Son Of Son

Stasi Sanlin

Third Party

Toby Romeo

Yaz

Zamna Soundsystem

Aeres

Ahmed Zainal

Allen Hulsey

Ammar

Aspyer

B Hydra B2b Rdlf

Basicz

Bastian

Blackcode

Brq

Burnr

Chris

Crüpo

David Allen

Dujak

Ethan English

Eva Kim

Gazi

Ghaderz

Ghost

Haffs

Isek

Jeme

K Led

Kimberly

Labi Ramaj

Largo

Majid

Mbp

Midway

Nha

Prince

Rag

Rscl

Space Gurrl

Viva

Wedamnz

Weltron

Wooka

Yunite

Dates and Location

Freaks of Nature Festival 2026

5th-6th February 2026

12th-13th February 2026

MDLBEAST Soundstorm Site, Banban, Riyadh

Full programming details will be announced over the coming weeks.

