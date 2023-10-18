Sia is Producing An Album For Paris Hilton - Noise11.com

Paris Hilton is set to release a new album executive produced by Sia.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Paris revealed that she is currently working on a follow-up album to her 2006 debut album, titled Paris.

Additionally, the media personality and businesswoman is gearing up to drop a new song, Lighter, later this week. The Simple Life star created the track with Steve Aoki.

“Yeah, I’m recording the new album right now,” Paris confirmed during the interview.

Speaking of collaborating with Steve, a DJ and music producer, Paris told the talk show host, “He’s so dope. We’ve been friends for 20 years. I love him so much.”

Paris has not yet revealed the title of or the release date of the upcoming album, though it has been confirmed that Lighter will appear on Steve’s forthcoming eighth studio album HiROQUEST: Double Helix, which is set to drop on 17 November.

In addition to recording her second album, Paris is also working as an executive producer for the television series version of her 2023 memoir Paris: The Memoir. The series will be developed by A24, the production company responsible for Lady Bird, Midsommar and the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla.

The upcoming TV series will also be produced by Hollywood sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

