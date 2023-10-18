 Sia is Producing An Album For Paris Hilton - Noise11.com
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

Sia is Producing An Album For Paris Hilton

by Music-News.com on October 19, 2023

in News

Paris Hilton is set to release a new album executive produced by Sia.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Paris revealed that she is currently working on a follow-up album to her 2006 debut album, titled Paris.

Additionally, the media personality and businesswoman is gearing up to drop a new song, Lighter, later this week. The Simple Life star created the track with Steve Aoki.

“Yeah, I’m recording the new album right now,” Paris confirmed during the interview.

Speaking of collaborating with Steve, a DJ and music producer, Paris told the talk show host, “He’s so dope. We’ve been friends for 20 years. I love him so much.”

Paris has not yet revealed the title of or the release date of the upcoming album, though it has been confirmed that Lighter will appear on Steve’s forthcoming eighth studio album HiROQUEST: Double Helix, which is set to drop on 17 November.

In addition to recording her second album, Paris is also working as an executive producer for the television series version of her 2023 memoir Paris: The Memoir. The series will be developed by A24, the production company responsible for Lady Bird, Midsommar and the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla.

The upcoming TV series will also be produced by Hollywood sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Pink at the Forum Theatre 2012
Pink Cancels Two US Shows Due To Family Reasons

Pink has cancelled two concerts due to "family medical issues".

2 days ago
Andy White
Andy White’s Spoken Word Track ‘Bass Priority’ Is The Yes For Moving Forward

When Andy White wrote ‘Bass Priority’ is was a song in support of the referendum. Now it’s a song about moving forward.

2 days ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Announces New Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera is heading back to Las Vegas with a brand new residency.

October 12, 2023
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Get Into Legal Fight With Ex-Manager

Coldplay have filed a countersuit against their ex-manager over the costs of touring.

October 11, 2023
Jason Derulo - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jason Derulo Sued For Sexual Harassment

Jason Derulo has been sued for allegedly expecting sex after signing a singer to a record deal.

October 6, 2023
Paloma Faith, Noise11.com music news
Paloma Faith Announces Comeback Song How To Leave To Man

Paloma Faith is set to return with her first single in three years, 'How To Leave A Man'.

October 5, 2023
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyonce To Take Renaissance To Cinemas Around The World

Beyoncé has confirmed the upcoming release of her Renaissance World Tour concert movie.

October 3, 2023