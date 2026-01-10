Silversun Pickups Share Party In My Tummy Cover As Tenterhooks Era Accelerates - Noise11.com

Silversun Pickups have unveiled a new recording of Party In My Tummy, offering their own interpretation of the much loved song from the Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2 soundtrack. The release arrives as the Los Angeles quartet prepare for the launch of their seventh studio album Tenterhooks, due out on February 6 via their New Machine Recordings imprint.

The band’s connection to Yo Gabba GabbaLand! taps into a cultural touchstone that has resonated across generations. The original Yo Gabba Gabba! series became a rare phenomenon in children’s television, blending playful education with credible musical curation and appearances from respected artists. For Silversun Pickups, stepping into that world carried weight. Frontman Brian Aubert has described the invitation as a privilege, acknowledging both the emotional connection audiences have with the show and the responsibility of reworking a song that already holds a special place for many listeners. The band approached Party In My Tummy with care, retaining its joyful core while subtly reshaping it through their own sonic lens.

That balance between respect for the past and an instinct to push forward has long defined Silversun Pickups. Formed in Los Angeles in 2000, the band emerged from the Silver Lake scene and gradually built a reputation through relentless touring and a distinctive blend of melodic density and emotional tension. Their 2006 debut album Carnavas became a breakout moment, eventually going Gold and delivering the enduring single Lazy Eye, a track that still anchors their live sets nearly two decades later. Subsequent albums Swoon and Neck Of The Woods cemented their standing, earning critical acclaim and commercial success while broadening their musical vocabulary.

Tenterhooks represents both continuity and renewal. The album reunites Silversun Pickups with producer Butch Vig, whose history with the band stretches back across multiple records and whose broader legacy includes landmark work with Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins and Garbage. Recording sessions were built around live interaction, with the band jamming together as ideas took shape in real time. That immediacy is reflected in the album’s mood, described by Aubert as impatient, apprehensive and more aggressive, a response to a world once again in flux during the writing and recording period.

The road to completing Tenterhooks was not without interruption. Vig’s touring commitments with Garbage temporarily pulled him away, while Aubert faced a serious health crisis after losing hearing in one ear, leading to a hospital stay and a blood transfusion. The experience inevitably filtered into the music. The album title itself draws from the phrase “on tenterhooks,” capturing a sense of collective unease and anticipation that runs through the record. When the sessions finally reconvened, that tension had sharpened the focus rather than derailed it.

The recently released single New Wave sets the tone for the album, pairing atmospheric passages with forceful guitar work and a chorus driven by a heavy palm muted riff.

Elsewhere on the record, the band explore varied textures and dynamics while maintaining the urgency that has defined their strongest work. For a group now marking 25 years together, Tenterhooks sounds less like a victory lap and more like a reaffirmation of purpose.

Alongside the album announcement, Silversun Pickups have confirmed an extensive 2026 Tenterhooks Tour, taking in more than 30 dates across North America. The schedule spans intimate theatres and established venues, reflecting a career built on sustained audience connection rather than fleeting trends. New dates have recently been added, extending the run into additional cities.

With a fresh studio album, a high profile soundtrack contribution and a major tour on the horizon, Silversun Pickups enter 2026 sounding as engaged and relevant as ever. Party In My Tummy may arrive from an unexpected corner of popular culture, but it underscores a familiar truth about the band, their ability to find sincerity and emotional resonance in any context they choose to inhabit.

Silversun Pickups Tenterhooks Tour Dates

February 19, Santa Ana CA, The Observatory Santa Ana

February 20, Highland CA, bEATS At Yaamava’ Resort And Casino

February 23, Albuquerque NM, Sunshine Theater

February 25, Aspen CO, Belly Up Aspen

February 27, Jackson WY, Jackson Hole Center For The Arts, Center Theater

February 28, Ketchum ID, The Argyros Performing Arts Center

March 2, Edmonton AB, Midway Music Hall

March 3, Calgary AB, The Palace Theatre

March 5, Eugene OR, McDonald Theatre

March 6, Reno NV, Virginia Street Brewhouse

March 7, Napa CA, Uptown Theatre Napa

March 9, Monterey CA, Golden State Theatre

March 10, San Luis Obispo CA, Fremont Theater

March 11, Ventura CA, Ventura Music Hall

April 25, Oklahoma City OK, Tower Theatre

April 27, New Orleans LA, Joy Theatre

April 28, Birmingham AL, Iron City

April 30, Charleston SC, Charleston Music Hall

May 1, Greensboro NC, The Pyrle

May 2, Norfolk VA, The NorVa

May 4, Baltimore MD, Nevermore Music Hall

May 5, Harrisburg PA, Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

May 7, Asbury Park NJ, The Stone Pony

May 8, Norwalk CT, District Music Hall

May 9, Providence RI, The Strand Ballroom

May 11, Portland ME, State Theatre

May 12, Buffalo NY, Town Ballroom

May 13, Grand Rapids MI, Elevation

May 15, Kansas City MO, Warehouse On Broadway

May 17, San Antonio TX, The Aztec Theatre

May 18, El Paso TX, Lowbrow Palace

May 19, Tucson AZ, Rialto Theatre

