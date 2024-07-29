Sinead O'Connor Cause Of Death Revealed - Noise11.com

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been revealed, one year after she died.

Sinéad died on 26 July 2023, aged 56. She was found unresponsive in her London home by police.

In January, coroners confirmed she died of natural causes, but now it’s been revealed her death certificate states that she died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

It also stated that Sinéad had been suffering from “a lower-grade respiratory tract infection,” according to the Irish Independent.

Sinéad’s funeral took place last year in Bray, with Bob Geldof and Bono among those paying tribute to her.

Bob Geldof later told the audience at the Cavan Calling Festival in Cavan, Ireland, that he’d been in touch with the singer shortly before she died.

“She was a very good friend of mine,” he said. “Some of the texts (she sent) were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”

Sinéad had spoken openly about her mental health issues, admitting that she had tried to take her own life at least eight times.

The year before she died, she lost her 17-year-old son Shane, to suicide. At the time, she wrote on social media, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

She is survived by three children, Jake, 37, Roisin, 29, and Yeshua, 18.

music-news.com

